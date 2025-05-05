Triptii Dimri teases new shoot, clears air on ‘Arjun Ustara’

Bollywood’s rising star Triptii Dimri, fresh off the success of Animal, offered her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her current shoot schedule via Instagram. While she refrained from revealing which project she was filming, the actress shared photos hinting that the shoot is taking place in one of Mumbai’s chawls. Another story captured a crew member carrying food, giving fans a candid peek at life on set.

Although Triptii kept the project under wraps, speculation has been rife about her busy film calendar. One of her most awaited films is Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Amid recent rumors that the film had been shelved following the lukewarm box office performance of Shahid’s Deva, Triptii directly addressed the chatter. Responding to a fan query on Instagram, she clarified, “No no not true, we’re shooting.” The exchange quickly made its way to Reddit, putting speculation to rest.

Beyond Arjun Ustara, Triptii is headlining Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and backed by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film is the official sequel to the 2018 romantic hit that launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Triptii’s slate is packed with promising ventures. She is set to star alongside Fahadh Faasil in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film, which also marks the Malayalam superstar’s Bollywood debut. Additionally, buzz surrounds her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming comedy Ma Behan.

Also in the pipeline are Animal Park, the sequel to Animal where she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and a high-profile project with KGF superstar Yash. With a slew of diverse roles and marquee collaborations, Triptii Dimri is fast becoming one of the most exciting and bankable actresses to watch in Bollywood.