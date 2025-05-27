Upasana Kamineni advocates preventive wellness and purpose-driven leadership

In an engaging session titled “Legacy, Leadership & Purpose – The New Age of Wellness,” Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation, shared powerful insights on healthcare, leadership, and self-care. Speaking to an audience in Hyderabad, Upasana emphasized the importance of preventive wellness, mental health, and women’s empowerment in shaping a healthier society.

The event marked the launch of FLO Health Kavach, a national initiative addressing women’s key wellness challenges—including mental health, legal rights, financial literacy, and cybersecurity. “If a woman is healthy, the whole household will be healthy,” Upasana noted, underscoring the ripple effect of women’s well-being on communities.

She urged attendees to embrace health insurance as “the most empowering gift you can give yourself,” and reminded them, “Rest is the best respect you give your body.” Upasana encouraged women to prioritize self-worth and self-care over societal validation. “Don’t wait to get sick. Prevention is better than a cure,” she said.

Reflecting on her personal journey, she shared challenges faced as a woman entrepreneur, stressing the importance of being respected for one’s work and ideas, not just for one’s lineage. “I want to be here because of my self-worth, not my birth,” she stated.

An environmentalist at heart, Upasana spoke about the need for human-animal coexistence and highlighted Apollo’s partnership with WWF-India, offering free medical care to forest staff across India.

She concluded by redefining success: “To me, success is how many jobs I create, how happy I am, and the time I make for myself. First define success for yourself—then pursue it.”

The interactive session concluded with a vibrant Q&A on wellness trends, work-life balance, and purposeful leadership, leaving attendees inspired to lead healthier, more meaningful lives.