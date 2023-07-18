Upskilling women for an equitable future in the workplace

As per a report by McKinsey Women in the Workplace 2020, women are still 18% less likely to be promoted in comparison to their male counterparts. This statistic stressed the urgent need for focused upskilling initiatives customised to address the specific needs and requirements of women. As the professional landscape is witnessing a rapid pace of transformation, upskilling has taken centre stage. It has become indispensable for career growth and success. Relying solely on one’s existing skill sets can put a stop to growth. By offering targeted training and development opportunities, businesses can fill the gender gap and create a more inclusive environment for career development.

Professionals, therefore, must continuously seek to increase their skills to acclimatise to changing requirements and stay competitive. This need for upskilling holds true for all professionals across verticals and regardless of gender. However, it is important to address the unique challenges faced by women in the workplace to encourage a more equitable future.

One of the primary reasons for upskilling women is to provide better opportunities for learning on the job. Businesses need to focus on the crucial aspects of continuous learning and skill acquisition. Proving flexible training programmes and resources that can be accessed at any time and from anywhere will allow women to achieve a sense of balance in their professional and personal roles efficiently. By incorporating diverse schedules and work arrangements, businesses can make sure that upskilling becomes a manageable and continuous process for all employees.

Another is that most sectors, even in this day and age, still have embedded gender biases that deter women from pursuing careers in these fields. So, a crucial aspect of upskilling women is encouraging culture modification with respect to traditionally male-dominated jobs. By addressing these stereotypes and encouraging inclusivity, businesses can encourage women to explore and excel in previously unexplored territories. This can be attained via awareness campaigns, mentorship programmes, and offering a supportive environment that values diverse perspectives.

Ease of access and networks also play a significant role in professional development. To empower women, it is important to bestow them with prospects to expand their professional networks and gain exposure to new opportunities. Mentors can play a guiding role for individuals throughout their career trajectories. Companies should make sure that women have access to mentors who can offer actionable insights, advice, and support. Mentorship programmes can support women to navigate challenges, shape confidence, and make knowledgeable decisions about their professional journeys.

In the Indian framework, the participation of women in the workforce has been sadly inadequate, constraining the country’s potential for economic growth. India’s labour structure and gender disparity have led three out of every four women to not engage in recognised economic activities. To harness India’s demographic dividend, it is important to empower women and offer them the tools and skills they need to enter and thrive in the workforce.

Addressing the challenges faced by underrepresented sections of the workforce demands a gendered lens in education and skilling programmes. By customising these programmes to support women in securing and retaining jobs, we can overcome the challenges that hamper their career progress.

The empowerment of women is thus a crucial element in facilitating their reaching their full potential. Integrating life skills coaching into skilling programmes and dynamically engaging with their families and communities can confront backward mindsets and inspire women to follow their professional aspirations.

Moreover, it is essential to recognise and address the prevalent societal expectations that usually burden women with unpaid domestic labour and caring roles. By offering support systems and encouraging a more equal distribution of responsibilities within households, women can be set free from these limitations and given the prospect of fully engaging in their careers.

To Conclude

Upskilling women is not only an important step towards achieving gender equality but also an essential aspect of an equitable future in the workplace. It is the need of the hour to invest in the potential of women and make sure that they are well equipped with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in the workplace, leading to a positive social transformation and realising the full potential of our collective talent.

(The writer is a Co-Founder and CEO, Leadup Universe)