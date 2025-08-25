Vidya Malvade shares her simple yet healthy daily fitness and diet regime

Actress Vidya Malvade, known for her disciplined lifestyle, has been inspiring fans with her focus on fitness and healthy living. Without resorting to expensive superfoods or bland diets, the actress advocates a wholesome and affordable routine that balances taste and nutrition.

Recently, Vidya took to Instagram to share a video where she was seen preparing a delicious brunch dish using sourdough bread and fresh, healthy ingredients. While the video caught attention for its taste appeal, it also reflected her broader philosophy of mindful eating.

An early riser, Vidya begins her day around 6 AM with small laddoos made from ashwagandha, shatavari, and moringa in coconut oil. By 6:15 AM, she consumes a homemade ghee-sattu-jaggery laddoo before heading into her yoga practice. Post-workout, her mornings include natural drinks such as ash gourd juice, coconut water, or beetroot-carrot-ginger-lime juice, followed by soaked nuts, fruits, and a protein shake.

Her lunch, usually between 1 and 2 PM, consists of tofu, sprouts, vegetables, homemade curd, and methi millet roti. She concludes her meal with a sesame-jaggery laddoo, which she says supports joint health. Vidya has also spoken about incorporating horse gram (“kulith”) into her diet to help manage a kidney stone issue.

Dinner for the actress is as early as 6 PM, typically a besan chilla stuffed with vegetables and tofu, paired with mint chutney. If she craves something sweet, she prefers small fruits like elaichi bananas. The day winds down with a digestive tea brewed with ginger, lemongrass, fennel, and mint.

Vidya avoids late-night snacking, wraps up dinner by 6:30 PM, and maintains a consistent sleep cycle—sleeping by 10 PM and waking naturally around 4:30–5:30 AM without an alarm.

Her routine, she believes, shows that fitness doesn’t have to be complicated or costly, just consistent.