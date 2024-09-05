WE Hub, Wadhwani Foundation empower women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Wadhwani Foundation announces a strategic partnership with WE Hub, a Government of Telangana Initiative, for their programs dedicated to supporting and promoting women entrepreneurs. Together, they are launching all-women entrepreneur cohorts designed to enable women-led businesses through co-designed programs that leverage the unique strengths of both the organizations.

The Wadhwani Liftoff program currently being offered by Wadhwani Foundation aligns perfectly with the bootcamps designed by WE Hub for early-stage and early-traction stage startups. This synergy ensures a comprehensive support system that addresses the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs at critical stages of their startup journey. Together, both the organizations will ensure the successful execution of the WE Engage - Spark (Early Stage) program and WE Engage – Propel (Early-Traction Stage), marking the beginning of a powerful initiative aimed at creating a supportive and thriving ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

Wadhwani Foundation brings to the collaboration, its deep expertise in developing and scaling successful entrepreneurial ventures globally, providing valuable resources, training and a well-researched curriculum to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their start-up journey. WE Hub complements this by offering its extensive experience in working with women-led startups, a robust support network, and a specialized bootcamp approach that fosters peer learning, a growth mindset, and access to essential ecosystems for startup growth.

Speaking about the partnership, COO of Wadhwani Foundation, Sanjay Shah said, “WE Hub is more than an incubator—it’s a powerhouse for women entrepreneurs, extending its impact well beyond Telangana. Leveraging government support, WE Hub has emerged as a powerful platform that connects women to essential resources, empowering them to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. To date, over 6,000 women have successfully launched and grown their businesses with WE Hub’s support. Together with WE Hub and its visionary CEO, Sita Pallacholla, we are dedicated to propelling women-led startups forward, equipping them with the tools to excel and expand in the competitive global arena.”

WE Hub CEO Ms. Sita Pallacholla added, “With a global reach of over 20 countries, the Wadhwani Foundation has significantly impacted emerging economies. By collaborating with governments, educational institutions, and industry leaders, the foundation has driven sustainable socio-economic change, benefiting countless individuals and communities worldwide through their strong resource pool and curriculum. Their vision and outcome-based approach aligns perfectly with what we envision for WE Hub’s Urban Innovation vertical in the next 3 years. We are extremely proud to partner with the Wadhwani Foundation for our WE Engage – Spark (Early Stage) and WE Engage – Propel programs (Early-Traction Stage), which are set to give the necessary support and a huge impetus to women-led start-ups of urban India incubating with us. I am looking forward to working with Sanjay and his team to reach the goal of catalysing women-led businesses across the country and launching them into their high growth trajectory.”