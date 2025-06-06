Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes

In India, about 1 in 10 adults have a thyroid disorder, and around 1 in 11 adults live with diabetes. But what many people don’t know is how often these two conditions are connected. In fact, approximately 1 in 4 people with Type 2 diabetes also have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland is underactive. This overlap is not coincidental as both conditions affect how the body uses energy.

Understanding the linkage between thyroid & diabetes

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, just below the Adam’s apple. It regulates the body’s metabolism, which affects how the body uses and stores energy. Thyroid hormones and insulin are like the body’s energy managers. Thyroid hormones help control how fast your body uses energy, while insulin helps manage your blood sugar levels. Together, they play a big role in keeping your metabolism running smoothly. So, when the thyroid function is disrupted, it can affect blood sugar control, and vice versa.

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India said, “People living with diabetes are usually aware of their blood sugar levels and know how to manage the fluctuations. But many symptoms of thyroid disorders might go unnoticed, even though they can impact blood sugar levels.[5] Thyroid health and blood sugar levels are more linked than you might think. That’s why it’s important to get regular thyroid check-ups. With the right care, thyroid disorders can be managed effectively, allowing people to live healthy and active lives.”

Dr. Lakshmi Lavanya Alapati, Consultant Endocrinologist, American Institute of Endocrinology, Hyderabad, “Thyroid conditions are often neglected, with a large percentage of the population living with undetected issues and, as a result, not seeking the necessary care. Many people with diabetes may have thyroid problems without noticeable symptoms, which can range from fatigue, memory lapses, sleeping difficulties and excessive weight gain to constipation, dry skin, cold intolerance, muscle cramps, and puffy eyelids. An underactive thyroid can also result in fluctuations in energy levels, weight, mood, and heart rate, as the gland plays an important role in regulating these functions and supporting the body’s healthy development. This is why regular check-ups for thyroid function are important, especially for people with type 2 diabetes.”

Research shows that diabetes combined with thyroid disorders can increase the risk of kidney issues, poor heart function, and issues with blood circulation. These can lead to complications like diabetic retinopathy (happens when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina), nerve damage, and heart disease.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)

Hypothyroidism slows down how the body processes insulin. This means insulin stays in the bloodstream longer, which can cause unexpected dips in blood sugar. It slows down metabolism, leading to weight gain and increased insulin resistance. This can make it harder to keep blood sugar levels under control. Among people with diabetes, the most common type of thyroid disorder is subclinical hypothyroidism, a condition where your thyroid gland isn’t functioning normally, but there aren’t any visible symptoms. Type 2 diabetes can also increase the risk of developing hypothyroidism due to changes in how the immune system functions.

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid)

Hyperthyroidism speeds up metabolism. This causes the body to absorb glucose from food more quickly. However, cells become less responsive to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia). This makes it challenging for people with diabetes to maintain stable glucose levels.

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism affect blood sugar levels, requiring regular monitoring and management.

Managing the Dual Diagnosis

Addressing thyroid dysfunction can help with diabetes control. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and timely medication as advised by your doctor, can help keep both thyroid and blood sugar levels in check. Regular screening for thyroid function and blood sugar testing, as advised by your doctor, can ensure that any changes are diagnosed early.

Taking care of yourself by staying active, eating well, and getting enough sleep can really help. If you have both thyroid disorders and diabetes, you might need to pay extra attention to your health, by doing so can make you feel better and give you more energy to enjoy your favourite activities.