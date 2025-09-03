Why sports matter in every child’s growing up years

Think back to your own childhood. Was it that math class you remember most vividly, or the afternoons spent racing down the lane, playing cricket till dark, or the joy of scoring your first goal? For most of us, the memories that bring an instant smile are the ones born out of play.

Today’s children, however, are growing up in a very different world. Homework often takes precedence over playgrounds, and screens have replaced football fields. Yet, if there’s one gift we must give our children, it’s the joy of sport. Because sports are not just about fitness—they are about shaping who they become.

Learning Life Beyond Books: On the field, children discover lessons that no classroom can teach. They learn what it means to fall and get up, to lose and still smile, to cheer for a friend, and to push themselves just a little harder the next day. A missed shot isn’t just a failure—it’s resilience in the making. A team huddle isn’t just strategy—it’s belonging.

The Confidence to Try Again: Every child faces setbacks. Sports teach them that setbacks are not the end of the story. They are simply chapters in a larger game. The courage to walk back to the crease after being bowled out, or to lace up shoes again after losing a race—these are quiet but powerful victories that build confidence for life.

A Sanctuary for the Mind: In a time when even children speak of stress, sports become their sanctuary. Running on a track, chasing a ball, or diving into a pool frees their mind in ways nothing else can. It isn’t just about exercise—it’s about joy, laughter, and the kind of friendships that only blossom on a playing field.

Building Humans, Not Just Athletes: Not every child who plays will become a professional athlete—and that’s not the point. The point is to raise children who know the value of discipline, teamwork, and empathy. Who learn that leadership is about lifting others up. Who understand that health is wealth, and that play is as important as academics.

Sports, in their simplest form, remind children how to live fully—sweaty, smiling, and unafraid of trying again. So let’s encourage our children to run, play, kick, jump, and compete. Because one day, long after medals are forgotten, what will remain is the strength of character, the friendships made, and the joy of knowing they played the game.

(The writer is a recognised entrepreneur, leader, and TEDx speaker, holding multiple leadership roles in FLO and honoured with the 40 under 40 award)