Women lead transformation

As the Swachh Bharat Mission celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 2, 2024, remarkable stories of grassroots cleanliness initiatives have emerged from across India, showcasing the power of community action. One such inspiring transformation has taken place in Shastri Nagar (Babaramdev Nagar), Jaipur, Rajasthan, led by a group of determined women.

For years, Shastri Nagar struggled with numerous civic issues, including a lack of sewer connections, poorly maintained community toilets, and neglected parks. The situation affected hundreds of families in the area, who faced challenges in maintaining a hygienic living environment. Determined to bring about change, a group of women took the lead by forming a Community Management Committee (CMC) and a Single Window Forum (SWF) to address these problems.

These women, many of whom work in fishing, waste collection, and household management, received formal training in sanitation operations and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) guidelines. Equipped with knowledge, they began raising awareness within the community and established a sustainable cleanliness model. They took on the responsibility of maintaining community toilets and parks, and gradually, their hard work transformed the area.

Kesari Bunkar, a dedicated member of the initiative for the past decade, shared her experience, “Earlier, the place was filled with garbage, but now the park’s condition has improved significantly.” She works in the park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., ensuring it remains clean and well-maintained.

Manbari Devi, another active participant, praised the Swachh Bharat Mission, highlighting the considerable improvements in cleanliness over the past decade. She has been taking care of the park’s cleanliness for a long time, ensuring that the area remains well-kept for the community.

Savitri Yogi, who has been involved in maintaining parks for the past 16 years, has played a crucial role in trimming trees, with the trimmings being used for composting. She also contributes to raising awareness among the residents as part of the “Swachhta hi Sewa” campaign.

Prakash Nirvan, who has been closely observing the transformation, emphasized the importance of community support in the success of this initiative. “Two women are assigned to each park to oversee its maintenance and ensure cleanliness is upheld,” he explained.

The collective efforts of these women in Shastri Nagar have not only transformed their neighborhood but also set a national example of how community-driven action can lead to lasting change. Their dedication and proactive approach serve as an inspiration to others across the country, highlighting the significant role women can play in promoting cleanliness and improving community well-being.