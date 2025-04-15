Women of Impact 2025 Awards Honour Inspiring Women Leaders and Allies in Hyderabad

Triumphs of Talent (TOT) successfully hosted the Women of Impact 2025 Awards, a remarkable celebration held recently at Avasa Hotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad, acknowledging the extraordinary achievements of women leaders across diverse industries who are redefining success, leadership, and social change.

The event showcased an array of inspiring figures from business, technology, arts, and social impact. More than just an awards ceremony, the evening was rich with storytelling and inspiration, highlighting the dynamic roles women play in shaping the future of India and beyond.

The ceremony featured a distinguished social impact leader as the Chief Guest, representing the Amma Foundation. This individual is highly regarded for her commitment to driving meaningful change across Telangana and her dedication to empowering communities and advocating for women-led initiatives. The event also welcomed celebrated fashion designer and wellness ambassador Shilpa Reddy, whose journey of breaking boundaries continues to uplift women nationwide.

In addition, esteemed Guests of Honour included veteran Tollywood actor Babloo Prithiveeraj, head of Infosys Foundation Manisha Saboo, Advisor at Abyro Capital Mahankali Srinivas Rao, and Director of GEDU Global Education Firoz Sait. Their presence underscored the collective support for women making significant impacts across various sectors.

With over 100 nominations received from across India, the selected awardees were chosen through a rigorous jury-driven process that ensured credibility and merit. This platform was not merely about presenting awards; it emphasised the impactful stories of resilience and leadership. Media representatives present at the event had the opportunity to engage in exclusive interviews with award-winning women from Fortune 500 companies and experience insightful moments from a diverse and influential jury panel.

jury comprised distinguished members such as Sirisha Voruganti, MD & CEO of Lloyds Technology Centre India; Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub; Anuradha A, Executive Partner at IBM; Divya Balraj, Country Head of Novartis; and Captain Bobby, Telangana’s first tribal woman commercial pilot. Their expertise proved invaluable in recognising the trailblazers of our time.

This year’s awards recognised several prominent leaders from organisations including Ryan India Tax Services, Microsoft, SHL, Salesforce, Kore.ai, and EY. Additionally, the event introduced a unique “Allies of Women” category, which honoured men who have championed gender equity in the workplace, featuring notable honourees from NTT DATA.

In the words of TOT Founder Mohammed Fayaz, “Women of Impact is more than an event—it’s a platform to spotlight stories that deserve national attention. We invite the media to be a part of this celebration and amplify the voices of women who are changing the game across sectors.” The Women of Impact 2025 Awards celebrated the remarkable contributions of women who continue to inspire and effect positive change in society.