10 days of cleaning

Typically, the spring season entails packing away the winter clothes and bringing out the summer dresses. With the change of seasons comes the opportunity to host family and friends for a get-together. This means that the house must be clean and ready, as well as making packing and unpacking of our clothes easier.

Deep cleaning can help you prepare for a cleaner, healthier home for the spring-summer season and beyond. The dust, in particular, may not be pure dust but rather a mixture of house dust mites and their faces, which contain microscopic enzymes. House dust mites feed on mould, as well as flakes of animal and human skin. They thrive in textiles such as bedding, mattresses, and upholstered furniture such as sofas and carpets.

To help you achieve a stress-free deep clean this spring season, here's a 10-day cleaning tip sheet from Dyson on how to clean room by room.

Day 1: Living room



Make time to clean up high. Because of the difficulty of cleaning, ceilings and appliances mounted high up, such as ceiling fans, chandeliers, or air-conditioning units, are among the dustiest places.

Remove any wall-mounted items (photo frames, clocks) and vacuum the dust that has accumulated on the walls. Don't forget to vacuum around any immovable furniture's crevices (bookcases, televisions).

Day 2: Living room



Dust walls with a vacuum that has advanced filtration to ensure that the dust you're removing is trapped in the bin and not expelled back into the home. Dust on certain types of walls can also contribute to mould growth.

Don't forget about the curtains and blinds. Vacuum dust away with the mini soft dusting brush before washing curtains at 60-90 degrees Celsius to kill any germs and bacteria.

Carpets are the perfect hiding place for dustmites, where they cling deeply in the fibres. Vacuum to reduce the number of dust mites and to remove their food source.

Day 3: Bedrooms



Over the next two days, work on the bedrooms and textile furniture. Mattresses, sofas, and pet baskets are all included.

Vacuum both sides of your mattress to remove dust mites and skin flakes. Don't forget to wash any removable coverings (bedsheets, cushion covers) at 60-90 degrees Celsius to kill any germs and bacteria.

If the bottom of your iron is covered in brown stains, cut a lemon in half and rub the juice over the stains, then wipe off with a cloth to remove and prevent brown stains from smearing on your clean clothes.

While your pet is meticulously licking its fur to clean and groom itself, allergens from its saliva are being transferred into your home.

Use the hair screw tool to remove pet hair and microscopic allergens from a dog bed that can't be washed. This anti-tangle conical brush bar spirals hair off and into the trash can, making the job easier and faster. Remove any coverings or pillows and wash at 60-90 degrees Fahrenheit for those that can be washed.

Day 4: Kitchen



To deep clean the kitchen, clear the counters and cupboards. To remove any build-up, vacuum above and below appliances such as your refrigerator, scrub down your sink, and wipe down all kitchen appliances and stovetops. After that, make certain that all surfaces are dry.

If you have a scaly kettle, cover it with white vinegar, bring it to a boil, and leave it overnight. Remember to inform everyone in your household so that they are not surprised when they make themselves a cup of coffee in the morning.

Day 5: Kitchen



Clean the oven at least a week before cooking for a family or friend gathering, as oven cleaning products can contain harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). To reduce airborne compounds in your home faster, use an air purifier with HEPA filtration.

Day 6: House



Take a mini break today. Make sure your vacuum is up to the job for the remainder of your spring cleaning! Maintain your vacuum by washing the filter in warm water and leaving it to dry thoroughly for 24 hours, while charging the battery in the meantime. Empty the bin and clear the cleaner head of any excess debris.

Day 7: Bathroom



Not just the toilet bowl and sink, but the entire bathroom, should be cleaned. Mold and mildew can grow in humidity, causing the grouting of your bathroom tiles to turn a nasty orange colour. To restore the grout's original colour, make a paste of baking soda and water and scrub it with an old toothbrush. In the future, try ventilating your bathroom to reduce mould growth.

Day 8: House



Aim to vacuum all your floors. Depending on the size of your home, divide this up by rooms or floors, as vacuuming your entire house at once can be difficult.

Day 9: House



Vacuuming from the top down ensures that any dust that has fallen is captured. Clean all the corners and crevices, as well as under and around furniture.

Day 10: House



And you're finished! Enjoy a cup of coffee while light dusting and vacuuming the floors in preparation for your home parties. Keep in mind that if spills such as red wine occur during your gathering, don't let it ruin your evening. The need for speed is critical. Add a splash of soda water or white vinegar, wine to the spill to neutralise the stain, soak up excess liquid by placing a towel over the spill and tread on it.

If the leftovers from dinner remain welded to the bottom of the pan, add one tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda and one cup of boiling water to it, leave it to work its magic, and your pan will be as good as new for your next specialty dish.