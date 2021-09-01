A film like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' always remains relevant because of its theme, says Dia Mirza

Actor, producer and champion for nature, Dia Mirza has fond memories of working in Rajkumar Hirani's modern classic, 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. The film that turns 15 on September 1, 2021, is a milestone memory for the actor who has had a beautiful and enduring association with Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's productions including films like 'Parineeta' and 'Sanju.'



"A film like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' always remains relevant because of its theme. It is very rare that a film addresses really complicated societal issues in such a simple yet profound way. The questions that the film tackled in 2006 are still meaningful. The film shows how easy it is to bring people together, dissipate ignorance and create synergy, harmony and peace even in the most contentious situations. This is how we won our independence; with extraordinary resilience and idealism. These values are timeless and can never be obsolete. Terms like 'Gandhigiri' and 'Get well soon' are now part of the popular lexicon forever because of this film," says Dia.

About her role in the film, Dia says, "I played a young girl who has been weighed down by the superstition that she is a 'Manglik' and unpropitious. Her honesty and the way the conflict in her life is resolved on the day she is getting married is, in a way, a powerful summation of the theme of the film. Which basically asks us to not lose sight of each other's humanity. Working in the film was a really fun, happy experience and every film that Raju sir has directed me in, has been equally special. It was amazing to work with Sanju Sir as well and life in a way came full circle when I played his wife in his biopic. When I became a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, I also recalled that 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' was the first Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations."

'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and Jimmy Sheirgill as Victor D'Souza. Abhishek Bachchan played Sunny Khurana, Simran's husband in a guest appearance.