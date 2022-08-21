A make-up brand designed for Indian skin tones

Beauty specialist Parul Garg and her sister, AnubhaVir Sharma, introduce their own range of cosmetics under the name "Parul Garg Beauty." The sisters, who have more than ten years of combined experience working internationally, established the firm with the goal of offering cosmetics specifically designed for Indian skin tones. The brand's main goal is to deliver high-quality goods that are stylish, functional, inexpensive, and simple to use. All items are put through thorough testing by Parul Garg and her staff, who work tirelessly to uphold the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Parul Garg Beauty's entire line of products has been carefully crafted to complement Indian women's fearless lifestyles, diverse regional climates, and Indian skin tones. She founded the beauty company with the goal of providing high-performance, enduring, ultra-glam cosmetics products that also care for the skin. Liquid Lipsticks will be a part of the first collection, which will introduce more. The lipstick line was created with Indian brides and their skin tones in mind. This assortment would work well for the many brides who struggle to find the perfect lip colour for their wedding day. From this collection, there is a perfect fit for every bride.

According to Parul, "On many occasions, I found women sharing their challenges of finding products that blend naturally into the Indian skin. I had countless encounters with brides and other women who struggled to find the right shades of lipstick or blush for them. When they do find the right products, women are constantly seeking tutorials on how to use these products flawlessly. That is how the brAND was born."

According to AnubhaVir Sharma, CEO & Co- Founder- Parul Garg Beauty, "The mission is not only to help women feel empowered with the right products, but also the know-how on how to achieve looks that are the signature style of Parul Garg. At Parul Garg Beauty, we use a combination of tutorials and social media content to help our customers discover the right products for them and guide them on how to best use make-up and create the looks they always wished for."