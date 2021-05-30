All should you know about Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Did you know that fatigue, mood swings, and abdominal bloating can be a sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)? Well, these unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms that most women often ignore, can really take a toll on their overall well-being.

Dr Sushma Tomar, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares, "PMDD is a women's health problem like Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), but it's more serious. Most women who suffer from PMDD have had some type of PMS since they started menstruating. It often affects three-quarters of women who get periods and have some signs of PMS, whether it's food cravings, cramps, tender breasts, moodiness, or fatigue. However, PMDD is different in a way that it causes more emotional and physical symptoms, unlike PMS. PMDD symptoms are said to interfere with a woman's daily life and activities including work, school, social life, relationships, and sexual intimacy."

PMDD symptoms usually show up the week before a woman starts her cycle, which lasts until a few days after it begins. Symptoms are listed below:

• Mood swings

• Depression or feelings of hopelessness

• Intense anger and conflict with other people

• Tension, Anxiety, and irritability

• No interest in usual activities

• Trouble concentrating

• Fatigue

• Appetite changes

• Feeling out of control

• Sleep problems

• Cramps and bloating

• Breast tenderness

• Headaches

• Joint or muscle pain

• Hot flashes

HOW TO IDENTIFY PMDD FROM PMS?

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) at least 85% of menstruating women have at least one PMS symptom as part of their monthly cycle. PMS is much more common than PMDD. However, if a woman has 5 or more of the PMS symptoms, she should be screened for PMDD.

HOW DOES ONE DIAGNOSE PMDD?

There are no formal tests to diagnose PMS or PMDD. Your Gynecologist can tell you whether you have PMS or PMDD after you discuss your symptoms. Your Gynecologist will ask you to make a chart for several weeks to confirm that the timing of your symptoms fits the profile of PMS or PMDD. Your symptoms need to be present 1 to 2 weeks before your period, then go away when you get your period for at least two menstrual cycles. Your Gynecologist will also try to rule out other conditions such as Endometriosis, Fibroids, Menopause, and other hormone problems.

HELPING WOMEN COPE WITH PMDD:

Many women seldom openly speak of their PMDD problem. However, they need the care and support of their families to help them cope with this condition. We must remember that biological, psychological, environmental, and social factors all seem to play a part in PMDD. Women cannot be blamed for their condition. Rather, PMDD is a medical illness that impacts a woman in many ways. Fortunately, PMDD can be easily treated. Counselling and meditation plays an important role in treatment. One important point has to be clear to patient that PMDD is not a disease, it's a pre-menstrual body change caused by Progesterone. Once menses begin, hormone level comes down, and symptoms also come down. So, if you experience these above symptoms or know of a woman suffering from it, talk about it, spread awareness and empower them to seek medical aid.