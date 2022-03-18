Amidi: Embroidering for change

In a fitting homage to the ongoing commemoration of 30 years of friendship between India and Israel, The Israel Embassy created a special show in collaboration with designer Sahil Kochhar, the European Union, and Khushii to commemorate women coming together for social change.

"Amidi" - infinite, beautiful, and magnificent - was the best way to characterise the women who walked the runway in a stunning capsule collection designed by acclaimed fashion designer Sahil Kochhar complemented their attractiveness. Minister of External Affairs and Culture for India, Meenakshi Lekhi, was also present to encourage and support the endeavour.

"Women and their power to drive social change needs to be celebrated across the different strata of society that they come from," said HE Ambassador Naor Gilon. A woman's empowerment is the same as a family's empowerment. Amidi has been able to weave together a lovely story for social change through fashion with this gorgeous fashion exhibition and this incredible gathering of powerful women from many fibres of society."

But this wasn't your typical fashion show; the runway was transformed into a platform for bringing together women from all walks of life and allowing some of Khushii's most brilliant ladies to share their inspiring experiences.

Taking centre stage were nine women who with the help of local NGO Khushii, despite their personal setbacks and challenges, have shown a unique determination to become successful and independent. These women are now helping others in their community to become successful and independent as well. Together with them were diplomats from embassies as well as members of the European Union Delegation, walking alongside and applauding their spirit and strength.

Working together on the show has given the young women a great sense of empowerment and the funds raised will further help in empowering and skill building of more girls from across communities.

Talking about the collection, designer Sahil Kochhar said, "I am very happy to come together with the Embassy of Israel for this very special initiative. This collection is personal and unique to me. It is a tribute to womanhood in all its forms coming together to celebrate these very special girls. I hope these young girls feel their very best while walking down the ramp as the stars that they really are."

The celebration was hosted by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in his mansion, which was designed by noted Indian artist Satish Gujral and provided the perfect backdrop for the occasion.