Are you taking care of your skin after the age of 40?

Skincare at any age is the vital part of our lives. As we age, the fat beneath our skin and surrounding our muscles begins to melt and alter, causing wrinkles and creases to appear on our skin. Dr. Akriti Gupta explains "Our skin's production of elastin, natural lipids, and collagen declines as we age. The result is skin that is drier and less supple. Inadequate skincare practices made while a person is young first become apparent in their late 30s or early 40s. Thus, age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles start to show up on the skin. A skincare routine that offers both curative and preventative measures will be optimal after age 40. This implies that it should take care of the issues at hand while also shielding the skin from additional harm."



Following are some skincare recommendations for people over the age of 40:



Exfoliation should be a part of your beauty routine

The scrub you use shouldn't be too abrasive and should be tailored to your skin type. Use a cream-based scrub on dry skin to both cleanse and moisturize the skin. Use a gel-based scrub on oily skin to reduce oil production and achieve spotless skin. Always wash with a mild, non-foaming product, and then moisturize well to seal in the moisture.

Sunscreen is a must



A vital component of regular skincare is sunscreen. It shields the skin from the sun's damaging UV radiation, which are to blame for the early ageing of the skin. Apply sunscreen that has a PA grade of at least +++ and at least SPF 30. Zinc oxide sunscreens may be useful in reducing skin damage from artificial light produced by electronic devices.

Increase fluid consumption



Eat a balanced diet and drink enough water. Consuming fresh produce gives your skin the critical antioxidants it needs. Skin that is properly hydrated appears healthy and glowing. Adding lemon and aloe vera juice to your water can help to maintain a natural glow.

Under eye care



One of the earliest signs of ageing is the development of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Here, the skin is delicate and requires care. Use an effective under-eye cream or gel that will hydrate your eyes and reduce wrinkles as you sleep.

Follow a night care regime



Apply a night cream after using a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Your skin will be hydrated by the night cream, becoming softer and more radiant. Look for nighttime skincare products that contain retinol/retinoids to boost cellular regeneration, antioxidants to help your skin recover from environmental stresses, and hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to your skin.

Avoid sugar



The skin may get glycated if you consume a lot of sugar. This indicates that the sugar can bind to proteins and cause fluid retention, which can cause wrinkles.

Dr Akriti Gupta explained "Consuming vitamin C in any form beyond a certain age is really important, especially for your skin. Include a vitamin C serum with antioxidants in your morning regimen. Your skin will look more radiant and will be protected from free radicals and UV damage if you include vitamin C in your skin care regimen. This powerful antioxidant is frequently included in moisturisers, oils, serums, and face cleansers. Antioxidants found in abundance in vitamin C aid to combat free radicals (these can trigger a number of diseases, including cancer). While anti-aging creams with retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides can be used at night, serums with same compounds can be used throughout the day.

When purchasing a vitamin C serum, look for dark bottles. Because vitamin C degrades when exposed to light or air, dark glass bottles help keep the vitamin stable and effective."