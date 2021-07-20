Be careful with acne

Acne can happen anywhere on your face or body. But because there are a lot of oil glands in your face and forehead, pimples can be common between your eyebrows. Breakouts between your eyebrows may be annoying, but once you understand what's causing your acne, you can find the right treatment.

There are several different types of acne, and it's possible to get any or all of them between your eyebrows. Here are some of the acne between eyebrows.

Cystic acne



Cystic acne consists of pus-filled bumps. While most cystic acne is under your skin, you may also see red or white bumps on your skin. These are usually painful and are often hard to get rid of.

Whiteheads



Whiteheads are small white bumps on your skin. They occur when a clogged pore is closed on the surface. Some whiteheads are the tops of pimples underneath your skin.

Papules



Papules are small, solid, round bumps on your skin. They're usually tender. After a few days, most papules will start to fill with pus and become pustules.

Blackheads



Blackheads are clogged pores that become open to air. When exposed to air, the bacteria and oil in the pore turn brown, and you see a small, dark bump on your skin. There are many reasons that you might break out between your eyebrows. Some are specific to this area, while others can cause breakouts anywhere on your face or body. Common reasons for breakouts between your eyebrows include:

Pustules



Pustules are pus-filled, blister-like lesions. They're often white or yellow on top and red at the base, and can be painful. When you think of a pimple, you're likely thinking of a pustule.

Reasons for break out between eyebrows



There are many reasons that you might break out between your eyebrows. Some are specific to this area, while others can cause breakouts anywhere on your face or body.

Common reasons for breakouts between your eyebrows include:

Clogged pores



Pores can become clogged with various substances, including oil from your face, hair, or hands, sweat, dead skin cells, sweat glands and hair follicles are the main pores involved with acne.

Ingrown hairs



Tweezing or waxing your eyebrows can lead to ingrown hairs. This happens when partially removed hairs grow back into the skin. This can cause pimples if the hair follicle is blocked. Tweezing may lead to ingrown hairs more often than other hair removal methods, because it's more likely to cause a hair to break off and be left under the skin. As the hair starts to grow back, it may become ingrown.