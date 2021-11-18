"Breathe…. inhaling positivity and exhaling happiness." I truly experience this feeling when I practice my deep breathing and meditation daily. To breathe freely is something we should all be grateful for. The power of breath is often taken for granted and only appreciated when restricted. This is the plight of patients suffering from a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

As we celebrate COPD awareness, let me share with you home remedies to strengthen your lungs. In this season of coughs and sniffles, they will definitely come handy. Squeeze the lemon juice on your meals or simply suck on it. The vitamin C in it is a potent antioxidant which helps in combating infections that are common in this season.

Add it over your salads, daals or simply make a delicious lemonade with roasted cumin powder and rock salt. I make it a point to include ginger in my daily diet to make sure I keep inflammation and infections at bay. You can grate ginger in all your foods and beverages and reap its benefits. Did you know that black pepper contains piperine, which instantly clears your sinus and congestion? Sprinkle this spice in your daily salads and soups and watch it alleviate even the most persistent coughs. Turmeric works in tandem with pepper to curb inflammation.

This golden star of spices is affecting in –itself as an antidote to coughs and cold. Make a paste of it with cow's ghee and consume to soothe an irritable throat. The holy Tulsi plant has such an amazing effect on the respiratory system. Chewing on its's leaves relieves your airways from any blockages. Its natural de-stressing property is a bonus. My go to cure for a pestering blocked nose is plain old onion and garlic. These bulbs contain anti-inflammatory compound allium and organic Sulphur which helps kill infectious germs. Add them go your meals or make a spice concoction (Kadha), to bid adieu to any distress. Spice up your life and your food to keep infections at bay. Our masala box has numerous phyto-chemically rich spices that are both protective as well as flavourful. Warm water gargles with a tablespoon of rock salt will act as an antiseptic for your persistent coughs and will help get rid of the phlegm in the throat. Gargle morning and evening and see the difference. Keep sipping on my favourite drink- Water, throughout the day. Hydration is essential to beat any infection. It provides a moist environment for the ear nose and throat helping you to breathe freely. Deep Breathing is another great way of increasing lung capacity and clearing out blockages. Pay head to my advice and you will breathe freely in the coming winter season!