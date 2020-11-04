Celebrating Karwa Chauth with song

Delhi-based Megha Choprais all set to release her new album "Karwa Chauth Katha" a celebration of womanhood and purity of Karwa Chauth fast. The aim of the video is to deliver the values of Indian culture and tradition to every woman this Karwa Chauth.



Though passionate about dancing and singing since childhood she has donned various avatars. After completing engineering from Kurukshetra University in 2003, she did her MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai and while studyingshe got actively involved in her family business running under the name Pachranga International which is world renowned for pickles. Later, she successfully launched the brand "ghar se" catering to the export market under the umbrella of the parent company.

After her family life getting settled with children becoming independent and her career taking a backseat, she followed her passion and launched her own YouTube "Megha o Megha" in 2019. She started uploading her dancing and singing videos out of which one of them reached 1.6 lakh viewership.

Megha shares, "Law of attraction as they say–Manytimes I had visualised myself donningheadphones, clenching a mic close to my lips and rendering my voice to my most loved songs. Mid November 2019, I just walked up to my cousin's state-of-the-art studio and manifested my dream. I was elated with the outcome and decided to further upload it on YT-hence the genesis of Megha o Megha."

Megha says, "Nowadays there is a lot of resistance and reluctance amongst friends and family to come together and celebrate Karwa Chauth with the same zeal as past years. To recreate that magic and infuse the festive fervor that defines us Indians, she decided to narrate the katha in her own style."

"Singing, dancing and writing are the three passions of my life besides with my husband and children, and all these 6 facets of my life form one complete unit. Professionally I may have done my first cover in December 2019, but I have always beenappreciatedbymy friends and family as a passionate performing artist," concludes Megha.