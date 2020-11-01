Combining aspects of video content in single platform

Rizzle app was launched in mid-2019 and it has been very popular in India and the US with more than 6 Million users. Vidya Narayanan, the CEO and co-founder of the parent company of Rizzle believes that the brand is highlighted for its compelling features and foray into the otherwise untouched vertical web-series space.

Vidya shares, "With Rizzle, you can watch interesting short web-series on your vertical screen without paying any subscription fee. The entire Rizzle engineering team works out of the PSR Towers, Gachibowli, Hyderabad office, and is developing the most technologically advanced short-video app among all of the similar apps in India.

In addition, the vast majority of the content, marketing, and support team is also based out of the Hyderabad office. Rizzle has several unique features and services."

Rizzle encourages original content creation with the Rizzle camera, thereby showcasing the talents of the short video creators. Rizzle also supports a unique way of watching episodic content on the feed. This makes it convenient for users to watch all episodes of a channel easily and quickly.

Sharing about what inspired Vidya to begin this start-up, she shares, "My co-founder and I were first having this conversation in 2018. Rizzle germinated from the idea that video platforms have historically been a kind of one-way thing. We saw a gap in the market; there was no community of video interactions anywhere. And so we set out to scale video discussions into hundreds of thousands of people.

There were several challenges for them in competing with big players.

"Look at Instagram, the really popular creators will be successful because they have an established following. But just like it's hard for a normal person to get visibility on YouTube, it's hard to get noticed on Instagram.

Our approach is rooted in the product, design thinking, and reimagining the future of video, rather than one that's heavily dependent on celebrities or influencer marketing. Our users had to create using the Rizzle camera. Our power creators create upwards of 50 videos a day and host Instagram Live sessions on Rizzle Influencer Hour and team together to create tweetstorms about Rizzle every Monday," adds Vidya.

They focus on turning everyday creators into storytellers and to user short video entertainment into the next era. Rizzle aims to roll out even more features and upgrades that comply with users' demands. On the app, our contests and challenges continue to inspire the creators who have been showing extra energy during this pandemic to explore their creativity on the platform.

Rizzle has launched #IndiaFirst campaign for all Indians to create short videos voicing their opinions about current events. With the launch of the #ThisIsMe MillionVoicesProject that encourages people across the globe to share their stories in a minute. The platform's content encompasses everything from serious talk shows, to broadly scoped mini-series ranging from horror thrillers to comedic spoofs.

It recently launched the Million Stars Program for former Indian TikTok stars and creators to rediscover their talent and opportunities on their platform! Creators can apply at rizzle.tv/msrp. Thus, we urge the investors to recognize this unique Hyderabad based company that is developing and operating the best short-video platform, Rizzle.

The Million Stars Rizzle Program for Indian creators who are looking for a creator centric platform after the TikTok ban allows them to easily capitalize their talent and monetize their content. Content creators across the globe can now seamlessly collab on Rizzle without any hassle.

The feature lets diverse talent anywhere on the planet unite, combine their USPs, and individuality into something wonderful together. Well known personalities joining Rizzleincludes Mannara Chopra to Ayaz Ahmed to Karan Sharma and other TV actors are joining the platform to engage with their fanbases.