Couturier Rahul Mishra debuts as jewellery designer

Fashion designer Rahul Mishra has made his debut into jewellery designing. The 2014 International Woolmark Prize winner has joined hands with Confluence to create a limited-edition collection called 'An Ode to Spring'.

The collection features statement pieces based on Mishra's signature 3D floral embroider, crafted with fine Swarovski crystals. "With this, our beloved motifs come alive in resplendent colours, taking cues from the quintessential in-motion embroidery that has now become a house classic.

A translation of diverse natural forms into delicately crafted pieces of jewellery further represents our romantic, artisanal approach to fashion," said Mishra in a statement.

Vivek Ramabhadran, VP Asia South, Swarovski said: "We are most excited to share the latest Confluence collection, this time featuring the world-renowned Rahul Mishra.

Rahul's jewellery collection with Confluence is a fitting abstraction of his trademark couture characteristics - legendary 3D-floral embroidery with its delicate handmade ethos. This collection is absolutely stunning and each piece is a pure work of art."