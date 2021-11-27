Empowered women empower women: Katrina Kaif

India's first celebrity makeup brand by actor Katrina Kaif, Kay Beauty, in partnership with Nykaa, completes two glorious years. A passion project close to Katrina's heart, the brand was consciously created to resonate with real women and men everywhere.



As a true reflection of an inclusive brand curating products for everyone, Kay Beauty bridges the gap between high glamour and care, encouraging beauty to be enjoyed without guilt. #MakeupThatKares, is a makeup collection where each product has specific 'care' ingredients to nourish the skin, while at the same time delivering a long wear, high performance finish. As part of its second anniversary celebrations, the brand brings its core message to life through a photo and video series featuring real people and reiterating its belief that ItsKayToBeYou!

We caught up with the Bollywood star to get her thoughts on the anniversary celebrations and the future of the brand:

From model, to actor, to entrepreneur - which part of the journey has been the most challenging and fulfilling?

To me, challenges are fulfilling! And so, every part of my journey has been, both, challenging as well as fulfilling. I've loved every minute of being an actor and I'm learning new things along my entrepreneurial journey every day. These are exciting times for me!

What led you to invest in beauty product and are you happy with the returns?



Two things were my primary motivators to invest in Kay Beauty. One, beauty is a space I have always wanted to explore. Two I am constantly striving to bridge the gap between affordability and aspiration for the Indian woman. Nykaa is a brand that echoes my sentiments and the synergy between us was on-point! I am thrilled with the popularity that Kay Beauty has seen over the last two years. Thank you for all the love and always remember… it's kay to be you!

How important is it for women to support and enable each other?



I strongly believe that amazing things happen when women support, empower and enable each other to be the best version of themselves. Empowered women empower women. And the more we empower each other, the more empowered women there are in the world!

The beauty industry is driven by self-worth… do you agree and why?



Fashion and beauty, to me, have always been about self-expression. The world will be a better and kinder place if we all embrace our own unique sense of individuality and celebrate ourselves. Having said that, the definition of beauty in society has evolved. We have come a long way from changing who we are to fit a boxed-in mould of beauty standards, to embracing what truly makes you beautiful in your own unique way. I think it's great that the beauty industry is promoting the concept of self-love and self-worth. It is definitely the need of the hour!