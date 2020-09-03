FLO supports Cheriyal artisans

FLO Hyderabad launches Tirumani - Cheriyal Nakashi Chitrakala, a social outreach program, to support the 400 years old craft FLO Hyderabad Chapter announces a major initiative, 'Tirumani', a social outreach initiative to promote 400 years old craft form, unique to Telangana State. But, today it is under threat of extinction, because of declining popularity and just left out with 16 artisans.

The FLO Community Outreach, Tirumani not only helps revive dying art form but also to lend its organisational skills to the local artisan community, guide them in creating lifestyle-oriented product range, establish marketing channel, to get the visibility and promotion that the craft deserves.

Towards this end as well as part of Tirumani, FLO on Tuesday virtually launched a logo, brochure, catalogue, website and social media campaign for the Tirumani initiative.

Sharing about the vision through Tirumani, Usharani Manne, FLO Hyderabad Chairperson said, " It is to ensure that more traditional artisans come back to the fold, throughout sustained efforts to create better market linkages and assistance in product innovation. Tirumani is our small offering to the artisan community of Cheriyal, Usharani she declared while launching the logo. Besides this, FLO has also adopted Cheriyal Village as part of Adopt a Village, a national initiative, says Usharani."

She also shared that the beauty of the Indian crafts is much deeper than aesthetics. It is its close connection with our hyper-local cultures. She announces Tirumani will be placed on Weavesmart, a crafts and artisans aggregating platform. She also explained how it works.



She adds, " it aims to facilitate growth and transformation in the lives of women in the villages. The objective is to empower women in rural India, thereby eradicating poverty and unemployment. That is why we are adopting a village in the rural sector.



Many Art and Craft forms cease to exist. They are vanishing. More than 60% of artists earn less than Rs 5000/- a month, which is far lower than minimum wages.



Indian Crafts have great potential. India's rich cultural diversity and heritage provide a unique and huge resource for developing craft products.

Generation next is showing interest in getting into the crafts sector because of the sector's quick adoption of digitisation.

