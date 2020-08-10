For this Bollywood actress, all world's a stage

It is said that theatre is for those who are passionate about acting and want to make it their profession. However, veteran actress Supriya Pathak is not in sync with this adage. She says theatre is for anyone and everyone who has gone through a basic training. Also, she advocates just like other art forms like dance and singing, theatre should also be taught as a subject in schools and colleges.



Sharing about it, Supriya says, "I think theatre is not just for the actors but also for common men who want to experience theatre. I think theatre is for all and any person from business, corporate, academics, medicine or any other profession must have a little theatre experience. In fact, I tried speaking to principals and teachers of educational institutions to try and introduce theatre as a subject in extra-curricular activities."

A little part of theatre experience would boost the confidence level in every individual, she added.

Sharing one of her life experiences, she said, "We were in London. And a play on Lion King was to be performed. I was overwhelmed watching it and couldn't believe that such theatres can also be done. After that I felt that theatre is the foundation for the growth and journey in life."

"While speaking to a live audience normally you feel a little scared, but at the same time you feel happy that you can see the reactions of the audience. If you have done some kind of theatre workshop it gives you a lot of positive thinking to face any kind of problems that may arise during your life," she said further.

"Theatre has always been a very important part of my life and I try and tell everyone around me especially youngsters to experience speaking in front of live audience and you will get immediate response, 'Achha lagegi to tali milegi bura lage to tamatar' (You will get applause if the performance is good, and criticism if it is bad)," Supriya said laughingly.

Life itself is a stage and we all are actors playing a character and one day we all go away, but what is important is what we leave behind for the younger generation, she said.

Supriya's mother always used to tell her to experience theatre once in her lifetime. If you do theatre you will realise what exactly life is.

When she started doing theatre she actually felt that she is being alive when she performs in front of the live audience. She still hopes that she can perform as many characters as she can for her audience and the only platform that she can think about is the theatre. According to her, what happens in theatre doesn't happen anywhere else. You get to see different reactions of the audience of the same play which we perform in different cities around the world.

"I would like to say to youngsters who are listening to this session, to try a little training about theatre or any workshop and enjoy the entire process that will help you in life and groom you as a better person, " concludes Supriya.