Gain with Grains

India has a myriad of grains, seed grains and millets. I enjoy them the year through, changing according to seasons. The ever-present varieties of whole wheat and rice to the winter season special Makki and Bajri. When you eat local and according to the season, you support sustainability, better health and I advocate this.

Let me break the myth of "Low Carb Diet to lose weight". All carbohydrate sources have unique properties and are essential in your diet because they provide the highest form of satiety, contain powerful antioxidants and are rich sources of B vitamins and fiber. They are an excellent mood booster and are the base source of energy for the body.

Remember to eat these with a range of Indian green vegetables and leafy greens. Combine these with vegetarian sources of protein to get all the essential amino acids. Top it with good quality fat like desi cows ghee and see your digestion improve.

Lets take you through the list and benefits of some of these whole grains, millets and seed grains:

Whole grains (rice and whole wheat)



Jam-packed with nutrients, they help maintain a steady blood sugar, lower cholesterol, aid removal of digestive waste as well as prevent blood clots. Rich in phytochemicals and essential minerals such as magnesium, selenium and copper, whole grains can contribute to preventing cancer.

Jav (Barley)



Including barley in your diet helps lower cholesterol, control diabetes, promotes weight loss, reduces LDL and lowers blood pressure. It is also a great source for dietary fibres and a rich source of zinc.

Makki (Corn)



Boost energy in the winter with makki atta. Rich in B-complex vitamins it is good for skin, hair, heart, brain and proper digestion. It contains vitamin A, C K and beta carotene and selenium which improves thyroid gland functioning and maintains a good immune system.

Rajgirah (Amaranth)



The favorite fasting seed grain, Rajgirah contains manganese and has over 3 times the average amount of calcium and is the only grain documented to contain vitamin C.

Bajra (Pearl Millet)



This has a reputation like no other contributing in managing diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure, acidity, stomach ulcers and many more.

Buckwheat



A 5,000-year-old seed grain, is gluten-free, heart-friendly, and particularly rich in soluble fiber, which is important when you're looking to keep blood sugar levels steady.

Finger Millet (Ragi)



Gluten free, high protein and calcium content, good for diabetics and anaemics

Barnyard Millet (Jhangora)



Gluten free, highest fibre and iron content of all millets, rich in antioxidants

Sorghum (Jowar)



High antioxidant content, commonly eaten with edible hull, thereby retaining most of its nutrients.

Celebrate with whole grains, seed grains and millets to promote good health for a lifetime.