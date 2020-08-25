Get picture perfect bridal look

As you can't wait indefinitely for the pandemic to be over and have decided to get married in the COVID time by organizing a small scale ceremony that remains an intimate affair with a close-knit family, a priest or a pandit and a photographer and videographer.

Whether the wedding is happening at your home or at some outdoor location getting yourself photographed remains very important for you as you want to share these special and most important moments with all relatives, friends, and loved ones who couldn't make it to your wedding. Hence looking the best version of yourself remains very important and crucial.

Ace Fashion Designer and Styling Expert Rachel J Amrithraj shares insightful information with you to look picture perfect and make your wedding look Instagram worthy.

Colour coordinating does the trick

Coordinating your look is the key, don't copy the colour and style of the dress of your spouse but just colour contrast the look. It is always a great photo-ops when families come together and dress up in sync. To create the same all you need is a bit of coordination and the right colour palette.

Avoid creating a contrasting effect by going for contrasting colours, stick to one colour as this creates an illusion from top to bottom, and helps in giving you a slimmer look.

Go for twirly outfits with a trail and frills, all this looks very fancy and captivating in pictures. Go for Maxi dresses for a flattering and feminine look in pictures due to the flowy material.

Pop of colours to brighten up the look

Cheerful colours always can look attractive on the camera hence you can pick happy colours that suit your skin type and accentuate the charm by going for neutral detailing done to strike a balance. If you have the challenging body shape you can opt for subdued hues like whites, beige, pastels. Bright colours tend to attract attention away from your face and toward your body in the pictures.

If you are on a shorter or heavier side opt for a drop waist which will complement your physique, jewel tones and darker colours, like emerald, plum, burgundy, deep red, and dark blue, are good choices for cold-weather wedding attire. Peach, mauve-pink, pale yellow, and light blue come together in beautiful harmony to set a lighthearted, happy mood for any spring wedding. Bright colours, like fuchsia, lime green, and pastels are more acceptable at beach weddings or outdoor weddings. For autumn, think velvet, satin, silks, and shimmering materials in colourful, jewel-toned hues of marigold, maroon, deep purple, turquoise or dark green.