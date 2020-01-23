Health resolutions of women celebrities

Soha Ali Khan

The very beautiful and exceptionally talented, Soha Ali Khan is also looked up for her flawless skin and fitness. After welcoming a new member to the family, Soha has been even more mindful of fitness and diet. She has also pledged to embrace the New Year on a healthy note by her association with Almond Board of California. Encouraging her fans to kick start their year in a healthy way, she shares, "For a lot of us, January is a month of new beginnings. But how many of us are able to see them through the year is questionable. Having family responsibilities, and a young daughter to take care of, I try to keep smaller, more achievable resolutions at the start of the year, and work through the year to achieve them. As we enter 2020, I urge everyone to make more informed snacking choices, and opt for snacks like almonds, or fresh fruits which will aid your overall health."

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has won many hearts by her style and performance on small screen. Her Cannes look stays fresh in our mind even while we enter the New Year. The style icon was spotted at an Acuvue event in a ravishing yellow gown and subtle make-up, in Mumbai where she shared her secret for a sharper, brighter and clearer vision.

Speaking about the importance of eye health, she quoted, "Eye health is really important, and we often ignore it. But I must tell you, it's important to get proper eye tests done regularly. It's so much more than a clear vision, it gives you the confidence to achieve what you want and have an uninterrupted journey towards your goals. I urge everyone to take the #Acuvue1DayChallenge and share their experiences with us."

Taapsee Pannu

Speaking of fitness and good health, how can we possibly leave out Taapsee from the list? She has kick started her 2020 on a healthy note by participating in a recently held Walkathon in Mumbai. Walking is the most underrated form of physical activity. This is the reason why she took up the challenge to spread awareness among people of all age groups about the benefits of walking. The actress shared, "I personally love walking and exercising as my profession demands me to be fit and healthy all the time. Skechers shoes have definitely changed my walks by making it extremely comfortable and clearly become my favourite. Not to forget, they are super stylish."