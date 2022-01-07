Homegrown handbags to look out in 2022

Handbags are a woman's closest friend because they not only increase her confidence but also store her entire world! The handbag industry is evolving to provide stylish, and chic bags with a focus on sustainability.

Here are some homegrown bag labels to look out for in 2022, in support of "VocalforLocal."

A company that creates ethically made bags by combining Indian history with sustainability and minimalism. The brand creates bags with rich aesthetics that highlight Indian craftsmanship. They want to keep their craft authentic by creating bags with unique aspects, classic shapes, and multi-functional functions.

The BagTales

TheBagTales was formed by two high school classmates with the intention of weaving a story into each of their collections. TheBagTales is one of the rare Indian-made clutches made entirely of Sheesham Wood. The 'Work Wear Edit,' their latest vegan line, is aimed at young ladies and working professionals who are preparing to return to work in the new normal. The bags are created with fine croc textured vegan leather and Sheesham Wood handles by Indian karigars.

Zouk

A cruelty-free, vegan brand that believes in Style with Purpose. Zouk's mission is to bring India's rich cultural history to the world in a modern form. The brand creates fashionable bags for millennials with an Indian twist. The brand continues to research and pay homage to Indian culture and tradition through its goods.

MIO Borsa

MIO Borsa was formed with the goal of transitioning to more sustainable fashion while remaining stylish and cruelty-free. The bags are made of PU and plant-based materials created from pineapple leaves to give them a lustrous sheen and the appearance of'real leather.' There are a variety of subtle pastel tints, vibrant styles, and eco-friendly bags available.

Jute Smart

Jute Smart, based in Kolkata, is a brand that has defied the prejudice that jute is primarily used for sacks and shopping bags. The bags are both fashionable and environmentally friendly.