Hormone injections rumours affected me alot: Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani, the Indian actress who has starred in numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, has been the subject of rumors about her taking hormone injections when she was just 21 years old. The rumors started when she appeared in a movie with an extremely toned physique and were further fueled by her sudden weight gain after the film. However, she has recently addressed these rumors in her wedding documentary, Love Shaadi Drama.

Hansika started her career as a child artist. She acted in Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 as a child actor and in 2007 she appeared as a heroine in Allu Arjun's Desamuduru. In the documentary, Hansika revealed that the rumors about her taking hormone injections were entirely untrue. Hansika further stated that the rumors had deeply affected her and caused her a great deal of stress. However, she said that she had chosen to remain silent at the time as she did not want to give any attention to these baseless rumors.

Hansika says, 'It was a weird situation I had to face being a celebrity. If I had taken the hormone injections then, I should be taking them today. It was rumored that those injections were administered by my mother.' Rubbishing all those writings and rumors, Hansika's mother also says, 'We must be richer than Tatas and Birlas if I had to have those injections.