How mums should approach the coming year

2000 moms pan-India, of which 58 percent were younger than 30 years of age, with 79 percent with only 1 child were surveyed by Mylo, a one-stop shop for expectant and new mothers. It released its findings from the poll which was aimed at comprehending a new moms' expectations for the coming year, as well as their job aspirations, desire to strike a balance between their obligations to their families and their employment, and interpersonal relationships.

Mothers inclined to stay in the workforce but lack of WFH options a concern

Despite the fact that full-time office employment is now a possibility for Indian businesses due to widespread vaccinations, it could no longer be possible to return to the working practises of the time before the pandemic. A majority of Indian moms (86 percent) said they would start or continue working in 2023, but nearly half (47 percent) said they would only do so if given flexible work hours or a work-from-home option.

60 percent of the women who do not want to work in 2023 stated that they will do so because they want to spend more time with their children, while 20 percent claimed that they do not want to deal with the stress of juggling childcare, domestic duties, and work commitments at the same time.

Balancing a career with motherhood is leading to motherhood burnout

Despite an increase in women entering the job in India over the years, 32 percent of Indian mothers cited balancing parenthood and work obligations as the main cause of burnout. Other challenges connected with becoming a mother were not getting enough sleep (19 percent) and not getting a break (12 percent).

Child care (42 percent) and one's own physical health (40 percent) were identified as the top stressors for Indian moms, while worries about money management and handling day-to-day expenses were also a problem for 25 percent of the women polled.

In 2023, new mothers expect to have more time for themselves

New mothers have a little bit more time for other activities when their children transition from the newborn to the toddler stage and gain in maturity. New Indian mothers anticipate having more time and energy in 2023, according to 71 percent of respondents, so they can take care of themselves. Nearly 20 percent of moms anticipate a promotion or increase that will improve their families' financial status, which is another sign of confidence for the new year.

For mothers, destressing is more about staying in rather than going out

According to the Mylo study, 76 percent of respondents said they had not gone out with their friends at all in the previous month, indicating that many new mothers' social connections centre primarily around their families. When asked what they do in their spare time, viewing films on sites like YouTube or OTT emerged as the most popular activity (indicated by 51 percent of new mothers). Spending time outdoors with family was the second most preferred leisure activity (37 percent) while only about 15 percent of new mothers report talking to their friends.

Shaveta Gupta, Head of Content & Community, Mylo, said, "Women have been juggling multiple tasks, such as managing the home, raising children, and working, with little further help from the community and their employers. The new mothers of India have emerged as much as, if not more educated and involved in the workforce as compared to men. Therefore our businesses must devise ways to retain and seamlessly reintegrate new mothers when returning to the workplace. Similarly, we must emphasise to families and society as a whole the need to recognise and valorise the work that goes into motherhood."