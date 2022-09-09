Suhani Shah established herself as India's first female mentalist, illusionist, and magician 25 years ago. Shah will be starting her 'Kahaani' tour, which will last for two months, to commemorate the significant event.

The 30-city tour, which is billed as the largest mentalism performance the nation has ever seen, will stop in cities including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Panjim, Madgaon, and Nagpur, among others, after kicking off in Pune on 18th September 2022.

Suhani Shah states, "It has been such a cherished learning curve all through these years. As a naive seven-year-old who started off as a starry-eyed girl enchanted by watching magic tricks on television to performing over 5000 shows across the globe, it's been such a fulfilling and nuanced joyride.

"Completing 25 years in the business this year has made me realise that even though I don't have academic laurels backing my legacy, I have always enjoyed the unconditional support of the audience which is a priceless aspect that I am very grateful for. Today, 25 years later, I still feel like the same spellbound seven-year-old girl who regales in the excitement of watching audiences getting floored by all the magic effects.

"To celebrate these glorious 25 years, we have created this brand-new show 'Kahaani', a tale of magic, where we highlight not just the achievements and feats but also the shortcomings and setbacks of being a celebrated artist. Come join me and celebrate this journey with me."