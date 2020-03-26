Liver & skin detoxification

Whenever you suffer from any skin problems, there's a high chance that your liver is involved too. Being the largest internal organ and yet the most crucial organ in the body, it breaks down the toxins and filters out the waste products. If the functioning of the liver slows down for any reason, you will quickly notice symptoms like constipation, hormonal imbalance or vomiting( due to the undigested food). In our body, there are three toxins eliminating organs- liver, skin and kidneys. Hence, when the body is full of toxins or the digestive system is not working properly, it leads to several skin problems including acne and rashes. The liver is also known to store key ingredients like vitamin A, D and B12.



But, the good news is that the liver can regenerate itself. So, if you take good care of it, you will be rewarded with a healthy body and a glowing skin. While there are many ingredients out there that could help you out to achieve a healthy liver. But switching to inexpensive and investing in those ingredients that are within your reach should your priority.

Aloe vera

A succulent which could be easily grown anywhere has everything to love about it. It contains vitamins A, C, E, and B12, twenty amino acids required by our body and skin-friendly minerals like copper, selenium and zinc. It also has enzymes that break down the sugar & fat, boost immunity and purify the blood by aiding liver function.

Studies also show that aloe vera helps in collagen synthesis when eaten or applied. It deeply hydrates the skin, heals pimples, reduces redness, soothes burns and makes the skin glow. Aloe vera can be eaten, applied on the skin & hair as well.

Liver detoxification recipe

Instead of drinking packaged aloe vera, mix 2-3 tablespoons of this gel in your water and make it a habit to drink it every day on an empty stomach. But make sure you remove that yellow goop.

Aloe Vera Hair Mask

♥ 4 tbsp aloe vera gel

♥ 1 tbsp licorice powder

♥ 1 tbsp amla juice or powder

♥ 1 tbsp coconut milk

Mix everything to make a paste and apply it on your hair. This mask will give your scalp the much-needed nourishment and the keratin in the strands as well.

Skin nourishing aloe face pack

♥ 1 tbsp honey

♥ 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

♥ 3 tbsp rose water

♥ Pinch of Turmeric

♥ Half tablespoon of

Multani mitti

Apply this face pack on your face and neck evenly to soothe skin problems.

Tulsi

The word tulsi means 'The incomparable one'. Well known for its spiritual significance in India, it has enormous health and skin benefits too. Just like any other herb, tulsi is also packed with vitamin A, C and K, minerals like calcium, manganese, iron, zinc and most importantly phytonutrients and volatile essential oils. Tulsi helps in detoxification by helping the body in getting rid of the toxins by improving the liver function. It also fights inflammation and works as an antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral agent.

This herb reduces blood sugar levels, prevents weight gain and protects the organs such as liver, kidneys, and pancreas. But, remember not to chew tulsi leaves due to the high mercury content found in it and can, therefore, damage your tooth enamel. Hence, just swallow the leaves or drink tulsi infused tea but shouldn't be chewed regularly.

Tulsi in skincare

♥ 2 crushed leaves of tulsi

♥ 1 tbsp of bentonite clay or any clay of your choice

♥ 1 tbsp of curd

Tulsi contains ursolic acid, which revives and repairs the damaged skin cells. Therefore, this face pack will hydrate and make your skin glowing.

Tulsi Tea

While making the tea, never boil tulsi leaves in water as boiling reduces the active ingredients. Make an infusion by pouring hot water over the leaves. You can also add some mint leaves to the tea to amplify its benefits. So, switch to sustainable and inexpensive ways to improve your health, skin and lifestyle.