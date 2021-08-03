Look fashionable and fabulous

Being able to dress smart and stylish every day is a skill that can be difficult to master. Whether you're heading to work, for a drink, or even Sunday brunch, these tips gems are sure to see you looking fashionable and fabulous every time you leave the house.

Upgrade a casual outfit with a scarf

Another great accessory tip is to upgrade casual outfits by adding a scarf. By just slipping on a scarf before heading out the door, you can make any relaxed outfit appear more put together and polished. The instant style upgrade is one that celebrities and off-duty models use all the time. So, the next time you're rocking jeans and a T-shirt, try following their lead and elevating your ensemble with a scarf.

Show just the right amount of skin

Showing just the right amount of skin is essential to creating a stunning evening ensemble. To ensure that you nail the right look, try showing off just one part of your body. If your best feature is your legs, opt for a long-sleeve, high-neck mini dress. If you want to show off your cleavage with a deep-V design, pick one that's full-length. When in doubt, try revealing less, not more. Too much skin will often look a little trashy while hardly any can still appear elegant.

Don't forget to accessorise

Adding accessories should be the final step to completing all your outfits. Whether it's something as simple as a belt or as decadent as lashings of necklaces, accessories have the power to transform your look from good to great. Therefore, it's important to invest in good accessories and remember to wear them. Stylish shoes, bags, hats, sunglasses, and jewelry are all essential items to own and wear for a fashionable finishing touch.

Always have a white fitted shirt on hand

A white fitted shirt is a highly versatile piece of clothing and an invaluable item to have on hand. Whether you're wearing black flared pants, distressed denim shorts or a metallic pleated midi skirt, a white button-up can complete your outfit with style. Just remember to take care of it and replace it when necessary. While a white shirt appears chic and sophisticated, an off-white shirt can look old and sloppy.