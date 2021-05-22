Maternity styling for expecting mommies

Congratulations on your pregnancy. Excited to restyle your closet for pregnancy.

Celebrities have set a new trend for the new-age moms-to-be. Rather than picking up oversised shirts of their husbands, women today prefer to flaunt baby bump in style. Maternity fashion is not a one-size styling effort. While pregnant women experience a variety of changes in their bodies along with a continually growing bump, this requires them to be aware of how to dress the new shape.

Comfortable and stretchy fabric pregnancy wear

During pregnancy, being comfortable is very important. Always select lightweight and breathable fabric, irrespective of season. Most preferred fabrics for pregnancy clothes are Cotton Lycra, Denim, Rayon, Georgette and Linen. For sensitive skins, hypoallergenic fabrics such as organic cotton are recommended. Avoid synthetic fabric which can increase perspiration and can cause irritation or rashes on your skin. Also, try to avoid heavy embroidery or sequin work.

During Pregnancy, your clothes grow with you. Therefore, stretchable clothes are a wardrobe staple. Stretch fabric also helps in healthy circulation and free movement. Those well blended with cotton or spandex can be a perfect pick.

Always accessorise

Your pregnancy doesn't have to be a dull period. Donning the right accessories like jewellry and scarf pieces add a touch of pizzazz to your outfit. Flaunt your pregnancy glow with a beautiful lip shade or a nail paint. Avoid heavy make-up, though.

Learn to make leggings stylish

Maternity Leggings are so comfortable that you practically will be living in those during pregnancy. And the best thing about leggings is that you can continue wearing them even after the birth of your baby. Leggings are very versatile and there are lot of different ways to style them. You can wear your favourite pregnancy leggings with maternity tees; jackets and comfortable footwear like sneakers, loafers, Over-the-Knee or ankle Boots, pumps, flats and sandals.

Choose sweatpants that are chic yet comfy

Particularly during the last trimester, you'll be wearing a lot of sweatpants because comfort is imperative when you're pregnant. However, wearing sweatpants doesn't necessarily mean you'll look frumpy and dull. Nowadays, there is a diverse range of trendy and stylish maternity sweatpants available.

The best part is that you can use them as maternity yoga wear, too!

Wear stretchy t-shirts you can grow into

If you're planning to shop for maternity clothing, opt for maternity wear that can accentuate your growing curves. Maternity t-shirts & tees are a perfect choice for everyday dressing. Ideal to wear with pregnancy jeans, leggings, pants, shorts, or under a light jacket.

Maternity bra makes a big difference

When you're pregnant, your breasts get larger and more tender. Before they cause you any discomfort, invest in couple soft and supportive maternity bras. They are specifically-designed bras to support your enlarged breasts during pregnancy, provides good coverage and keeps you comfortable day & night. Maternity bra also helps to prevent back pain and even reduces stretch marks. The best part is that you can even use them to breastfeed your little one after pregnancy easily. Just make sure your new bra is comfortable, supportive, and allows for comfortable breastfeeding.

Invest in comfy underwear

While pregnancy changes the shape of your body, it also widens your hip area due to continually growing belly.

Pregnancy panties and underwear are specifically designed to accommodate your growing bump, butt area, and will stay in place better than your regular panties. Some are specially designed to solve pregnancy issue like thigh chafing.

Depending on your requirements and the level of comfort you want, you can choose from over the bump, or under the bump. Just make sure your new underwear is ultra-soft, incredibly comfortable, highly stretchable, and feels good on your skin.