In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle announced actor and style icon Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This collaboration further strengthens the brand ethos of 'Rethink Ethnic' and epitomizes the versatile, eclectic style of modern Indian women.



Comprising key trends, quintessential season favourites and contemporary styles and silhouettes, the curated collection is an absolute delight for customers. The ever popular 'florals' has been re-imagined in new silhouettes and prints. The 'Work from Home' collection featuring the Linen range brings together fashion and utility.

Speaking on the announcement and Launch, Rishi Vasudev, Executive Director, Lifestyle International private Limited said, " Melange by Lifestyle celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian Women who are strong and self-made. Deepika captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents."

Deepika Padukone on the announcement said, " Melange has managed to beautifully capture the essence of the modern Indian woman. I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange and look forward to the journey ahead."