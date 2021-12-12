Mrs India Queen season-2 gets a big launch

After a successful season 1, Mrs India Queen launches its season 2 where Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is all set to be a part of the jury alongside actress Isha Koppikar Narang who is thrilled to be on panel for the finale. Titled as "Pehchan Meri," it is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queen Media. Like last season, Big Boss fame Pritam Singh will be hosting the finale Mrs India Queen and Parull Chaudhry and Mansi Srivastava will continue to be their Ambassadors.

Founder Shweta Roy shares her joy on Shilpa Shetty being a part of Mrs India Queen, stating, "I have always been very much selective of my jury panel and I feel Shilpa is a combination of strong, fierce and calmness. She has always come across as a woman who has a strong viewpoint and is a self made woman. I think Shilpa will add more value to our pageant. She has always been an inspiration to many women and I'm sure she will inspire our contestants as well. It feels immense pleasure to have her on board."

Shweta also heaps praises for Isha Koppikar Narang who will be a part of the panel and says, "Isha is the one who is constantly working for women empowerment and she completely believes that in our cause - "Pehchaan Meri". We very much resonate with our thoughts about working on women causes so hence we got on board. I feel contestants will very much relate to her as she is a perfect example of who has carved her niche in every aspect be it mother, wife and actress."

Talking about season 2 being much bigger than season 1, Shweta added, "I am overwhelmed and thrilled and I feel surreal that we are already on next level. Season 1 was a dream for me and now this pageant is helping many dreams come true. Take my word season 2 will be bigger and better with the ultimate goal of giving pehchan to the married woman. We are going to find our participants from various cities of India and we do have plans to take our finalist abroad for their training and grooming."

The launch event of season 2 was also graced by celebrity make-up artist Dr Cherag Bambboat, wellness and fitness coach Farah, show director Khizar Hussain and wardrobe partner Pushpanjali Nanda.