Music & my mom keep me sane: Aanchal Shrivastava

A small town, middle class upbringing is what is keeping the contemporary folk new age sensation Aanchal Shrivastava, on her toes each day, each second. She is 8 yrs old in the maxim city of dreams and is independently doing music from the last 3 years full time.



She bagged her debut playback with Vikram Bhatt's film 'Love Games' with Title Track & her last year's biggest OTT release was the 'Din shagna Da' song in Amazon Prime's series Four More Shots Please, Season 2. She started up in Music full time right before pandemic and became an instant hit with her recreation of Rajasthani folk song 'KadiAao Ni', the song also marks her debut release as an indie artist.

Aanchal comes from a humble non-film background and has been putting efforts all by herself to make her mark in the singing industry with her Husky texture. She has begun to compose for Ad films, along side singing for them. Few big Ads which she has worked on since 2021 are Prabhat Ghee's Radio Jingle, which was composed, written and sung by her, amazon M52 TVC - Which was sung by her, Pass Pass Friendship's day song was composed, written and co-sung by her with Purusharth Jain.

She has featured as a celeb indie guest in this year's season of 'Indie Hain Hum' by Tseries& Red Fm along with singer Nikhita Gandhi & Sachet Parampara.

With 5 Indie releases planned this year with various artists like Kanishk Seth (Rangi Sari song's fame & renowned singer Kavita Seth Ji's son), Aasa Sing (singer Akasa Singh's younger brother & son of Shri Arvinder Singh, popular Punjabi music director and playback singer), Vasuda Sharma (Aasma band's band member and now an indie singer songwriter), Vidhya Gopal (Indie Singer), & songs in next season of Four More Shots Please, Aanchal is looking forward to her music in 2022.

Aanchal Srivastava shared about her journey into music and about her future works. Let's have a look into it.

What was the idea behind starting your own journey and becoming an Indie artist?

I like to do things on my own. I feel, I can do everything. To wait for the world to come to me and giving chance to sing is not my style. I have always been a hustler, a go getter, so I took my chances, I made teams, did trials and errors, learnt on the job the process of making a song. I like it this way! Idea behind being on my own and Indie was simple - Made music that comes from within and I feel your true self is the only thing, that makes you live in hearts. I want to live in everyone's heart and for that, I had to figure out who I am. Working independently where mistakes were allowed and accepted has been my first step to entering hearts.

A memorable journey or story you would like to share?

I released my first folk recreation 'KadiAao Ni'. This was my first Indie release too. And I was blown away with the love! I was flooded with DMs, comments and stories. I changed my insta name to KadiAao Ni Aanchal, and that felt so nice. This was my make or break moment and I knew, I will make mistakes but won't stop.

What made you choose this profession?

Being independent is a very strong feeling. And I like the fact that I am able to feel it. Profession was chosen, much before I had realised that music will be my career, music chose me, much before I chose it. I took a lot of time accepting it as my full time.

Tell us about yourself?

I am an open book, an open heart, a lover kinda human. I am not the sober types, I am always high on energy - If I am dull or sober (I am surely unwell), thats the saying! I am my own company & a lover of happiness. Short height & tempered but extremely understanding. Music & my mom keep me sane.

Before independent artist, what did you used to do?

I was never not doing music, luckily. I have been a working professional all my life. After MBA, I worked in radio, then with a PR agency. Infact my last corporate stint which was with Value 360 communications is the reason I acknowledged the fact that I am made for music. It is very rare to have a job, where the owners push you to do what you are made for. I bagged my debut bollywood playback, while I was working with that company.

As a female Independent singer what is your message to others working in this field?

If you have faith in yourself and your art, just stay put. Live the journey in making & destination shall wait for you.

Being a woman did you face any challenges to start your venture?

I faced all the challenges which any man would have faced starting up. I am not a feminist, have never experienced inequalities in any of my working experiences ever, so putting a perspective of challenges by Woman exclusive - may not be possible and ideal for me.

Starting up is not easy, and I am still a startup. everyday, every second I am learning, rectifying and growing.

Your latest song is 'NadanDil', let us know something about your duet song with co-singer Vidhya Gopal?

NadanDil the song is all about understanding the half said feelings. The song is the perspective of two girl lovers, who find it difficult to say it all, as is. Difficult to express their true feelings to the one they are in love with. The song is portrayed through two girl friends, who feel, expressing true feelings is many a times extremely difficult.

Any latest song or project coming up in the future?

My Next song 'Kahaan' with Kanishk Seth as co-singer, 'Saaye' with Aasa Singh & 'TumheinBhejun' with Vasuda Sharma are my next couple of duet releases this year.

What the indie music industry trend will look like in the upcoming years

Indie music will be seen as a very big hub & pool by OTTs & Bollywood mainstream films for identifying and casting composers & singers. With much more in the hands of artists than producers. The game is changing, artists are getting to decide what they wish for their song and not beg for a big release or break. This in itself is a breakthrough.