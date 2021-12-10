Must have bags this season

Is it just me, or does this year seem to have flown by? This is a rhetorical question. Of course, it moved quickly! Now that it's almost 2022, we're starting to look ahead to what's to come in the upcoming spring and summer seasons, in terms of apparel and accessories. But that doesn't mean we're ready to wave goodbye to 2021! We've seen some very amazing bags this year, ranging from puffy cloud-like handbags to more structural shapes. On the runways, there were also incredibly creative accents like feathers, chainmail, and jewels that gave traditional designs a sophisticated boost.



If you are looking to find a bag that matches you personal style, then we have got you covered. We spoke to Mohit Jain- Founder, Miraggio, to know about the current trend about the season.

Crossbody bag

Many people prefer a crossbody purse from day to night because of its functionality, style, and flare. They come in a variety of hues and shades such as sage, wine, yellow and a lot more! Cross Body Bags which are designed particularly with gold accents gives a statement look to your overall attire.

Mini tote bags

The classic tote bag is carried by almost everyone today! This season experiment a little and go for mini tote bags! They are fashion forward statement pieces which can elevate your look like a magic wand.

Quilted bags

Quilting is one of the year's main trends, especially for accessories. Padded sandals have already taken hold, and now it's time for puffy purses to take centre stage. Because they resemble cushions, they quickly evoke the sense of comfort and warmth that we seek. The best part about this trend is that, unlike the little bag fad, it allows you to carry more items, making your life easier. When it comes to styling padded bags, there are no rules, but we must mention that it is for those who prefer a more daring style. Our advice is to buy a solid hue that fits the other items in your wardrobe.

The satchel bag

This bag is very versatile—it may be carried by hand, on the shoulder, or across the body, making it easy to dress in a variety of ways, while its moderate size and volume lets the wearer to carry all of their daily items with ease.

The saddle bag

When in doubt, we revert to the classics, and a saddle bag is one among them. This one has been making its way back into our hearts in recent years, and it is set to seize the spotlight in coming years.