Neha Pandey: A self-made entrepreneur & Bollywood Indie pop artist

Neha Pandey is an Independent Indian pop artist/playback singer and entrepreneur from Dubai. Neha's music contains elements of pop, hip-hop, Soul, and R&B. Western music has had a significant impact on her singing. She likes to perform songs that have a western flavor in them. She has also been featured among the super 100 Indian entrepreneurs and professionals based on her hard work and achievements not just as a self-made independent entrepreneur but also as a Dubai-based Bollywood Indie pop artist/singer.



Neha is 1st Indian Artist to create the Arabic song 'YA WELI'. She is also an entrepreneur, PR expert, singer, and mother to Aren. Beyond all this, she is a firm believer in the benefits of creating a collaborative environment and leads by example. Her work ethic has resulted in a brand that is well-recognized. Neha is a skilled musician with several compositions to her name some of which have been featured in Bollywood. And while entrepreneurship and music may seem to be at odds, she believes that everything that is done with passion will succeed. She credits the convent school that she attended for inculcating the discipline that made her success possible.

Her song "Busy Busy" has won many hearts and she also gained popularity. She is the only Indian Female artist to be among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious 'Emirates Women Awards in UAE' in UAE. She claims that her musical journey has been very varied. She has collaborated with artists from different parts of the world. Her current home Dubai is a multi-cultural place and you get to meet a lot of people from different parts of the world. She recently collaborates with Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed on her new single 'Dil Mein Baje'. In an exclusive interaction with Neha Pandey, she shares about her recent song and future plans. Let's have a look into it.

At what age do you start your career as a singer? Could you tell us about your journey of singing till now?



I started my career at seventeen. I learnt music, gained the art of "feel" in music (thanks to my dad), won a zee national contest, and was among the top finalists at Channel V popstars national level contest in the early 2000s. It was a tough initial few years as I grappled with my life alone post my parents died - who were my best supporters. The journey has been intense ever since. Never been a boring moment in my life - professionally or personally. Always been the fastest Ferrari roller coaster ride type (pun intended). While India gave me roots, Dubai laid the foundation for me and I am

When initially I moved to UAE, It became a challenge to pursue music as I got married and moved to Dubai. It was like I was without oxygen for not getting quality time for writing songs / music and then becoming a mother. But ironically my motherhood was the catalyst which really pushed me harder towards music again. My son was the precursor to get me back on track after that it has just been this v focused progressive yet arduous journey in my music, business, and motherhood. No pain no gain - as they say. I could create, write and sing songs with an immense pool of artists including Bollywood in UAE. I was criticised for doing several genres too. That didn't stop me from experimenting with my music. I wanted to reach out to every human and touch every life, regardless of caste, religion color creed or demographic positioning.

Tell us about the unforgettable moment from your journey till now.

The unforgettable moment of my life is when I became mom to my son Aren Benjamin- besides winning a zee national contest, and was among the top pop contestants in India in the early 2000s.

As you have an interest in beauty and fashion also. So, do you have any plans to launch any company in the future?

After music, I have a deep interest in skincare beauty, fashion, and food & lifestyle-related topics. Being a woman entrepreneur I always looked for good lucrative business possibilities and I am not ruling out the idea you mentioned.

After 'Dil Mein Baje' when your next album is coming or any collaborations you have in your pipeline?

Yes, I am looking forward to amazing international collaborations after "Dil Mein Baje". I will give many surprises to all my fans in the future soon.

How do you balance motherhood and your profession in your life?

That is the power of a woman and a mother. Most women are great at multitasking innately. When the need arises they can turn into these superwomen/ supermoms. Hence it is a question I ask myself too. I am just blessed with faith and focus by the almighty.