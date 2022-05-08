One woman multiple achievements

Modernisation and westernisation are synonymous to us. Craving to be somebody else while leaving behind our own culture is now crafted as being updated. Amidst all this, we often forget the rich cultural diversity of our own motherland. But there are certain people who have still taken our culture to a global level by restoring the pride of our ancestral culture.

India being a male dominated country as being said, women have multiple times proved themselves better than men. Women have taken the glory of our country to the next level and left a mark globally. They have proved themselves by excellent performance in several field. On numerous occasions they have outperformed men.

Living through the time, today we talk about Padma Shri Geeta Chandran who started her earliest walk in the field of Bharatnatyam just at the age of 5. Time flies by and with time she has been known as a virtuoso in Bharatnatyam, but also known as a trained individual in Carnatic music. Amongst her other notable feats, she is also idolised for her work in theatre, dance and in some videos and movies.

She has interwoven different moods to make it look gracious while she performs. she is the artistic director NatyaVriksha Dance Company. She has also done alot for gender equality and in the year 2017 she received the "Nirbhaya Purushkar" for popularising gender equality through dancing. She has made notable contributions in the field of Swachh Bharat Mission by inculcating in people the tendency to keep the toilets clean. Indraprastha Gas limited has made her its brand ambassador. Very few people have been able to attain what she has achieved during the course of time.

Padma Shri Geeta Chandran shares about her journey and Indian dance with The Hans India. Let's have a look into it.

Indian art is diminishing day by day. What is your take on that and why Asians are attracted to western culture inspite having such rich cultures?

I completely reject the notion that Indian art is being diminished. I think the onslaught of popular culture – whether from India or the west – happens because of the constant repetition that accompanies pop culture. Any advertisement is viewed ad infinitum on television. Any influencer can endorse a popular tune or piece of gossip. But all this is completely ephemeral. Its all forgotten in a fortnight or so. But the Indian classical art forms are "shashwat"/eternal.

The ragas, the magic of Bharatanatyam, have shelf-value that is way beyond popular culture trends. If we had a Public Broadcasting platform where the public could access classical music and dance round the clock, we would never have to fear losing the popularity battle with pop culture. It's a failure of our cultural bureaucracy that they have not guarded our classical arts with vigilance. Even today, what we are promoting is not classical art, but a mish-mash potpourri of poor-quality dances and calling that Indian culture. Truly, this is shameful. But is anyone listening???

Natya has many forms which also helps to recovering health and mental illness. Elaborate some of them and their benefits?

The pandemic has proved this for a fact. Students who kept their riyaaz going never succumbed to the downward spiral inflicted by the pandemic isolating us in our private spaces. The benefits of regular exercise on mental health are only too well known., But when that exercise is blended with creative imagination, then the benefits quadruple quickly. And not only the students, but when they practice at home, their families – parents, grandparents and friends – too benefit wince they felt oxygenated rather than boxed in!

Modern or traditional dance? Your view on both?

Again, I reject this classification. I am contemporary since I belong to this time. I can use my classical language of Bharatanatyam to say the most contemporary issues; I have elaborated my personal take on female feticide, on the grandeur of India's multiple cultural identities, on tolerance and on gender inequalities. So, am I still a Bharatanatyam dancer? I believe that there is only good dance and bad dance. All other classifications are merely bureaucratic innovations to assist cultural governance.

Initiated as a dancer and now you're a multiplayer. How you manage things?

My passion is to communicate and especially with young people. And that passion has made me adept at embracing all communication tools that help ne connect with the youth. If social media works, so be it, I will use it. If Metaverse is the new way of reaching out, then I will go that route. What consumes me is reaching out to young people and keeping them tuned in to Indian classical culture and its eternal values. So I work in television, video and film, social media, theatre, choreography, dance education, dance activism and dance-issue journalism. Whatever it takes to be heard and seen by the young!

What you've to say to aspiring woman artists, entrepreneurs?

My message to entrepreneurs is that the ocean of Indian arts awaits entrepreneurship and venture capital. Huge profits await those who will invest today in culture. It has little risk and unlimited growth potential. And to women artists, I would like to say that it is a tough journey, long gestation period and little assurance of success. But hard work and dogged vision always pays in the arts. And if you persist and succeed, you are unique. Not simple another corporate CEO who can be chucked out at the whims of the shareholders. The arts are invincible!