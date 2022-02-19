Post-pandemic, dress selection becomes a task in daily life for working women

During what seems like a never-ending pandemic, the reality of heading back to the office has women wearing mix-and-match emotions. The thought of getting dressed up again may have you feeling a little excited, yet it will be difficult to give up the comfort of doing job at home clothes.



Many women haven't worked in offices since March 2020. Now, every workplace is making plans to bring people back. After so many months of pairing Zoom-appropriate tops and trophy jewelry with sweats or yoga pants, women are in confusion that how they are going to survive wearing her pre-pandemic outfits for an entire workday. During the last two years, they haven't worn what is considered an appropriate office look from head to toe. In those times, they could keep the camera off for conference calls, which many did. Now, people looking at the work wear hanging in wardrobe and realises they are from a different era.

Women dresses intentionally for a complete day because it understands that their clothing choices have an influence not only on how people perceive her but how they feels about themselves and their talents. Wearing clothes that make her feel classy and confident without fuss has always been their style. Now, as every women looking for a work-friendly wardrobe overhaul that is designed for an energetic, active, sporty, executive woman. Women returning to work won't be sure what to wear as hybrid dressing evolves into a new dress code. The new rules of office wear will become one big guessing game. New eras always herald new fashion. Although office wear trends were generally headed in a more casual direction than the classic attire of yesteryear, today's new fashions are old fashions with a new twist. The focus is fabrics that are thick and soft with stretch. A comfortable smoothing fabric that is wrinkle-resistant and breathes is the epitome of laid-back luxury. Previously, fashion designers dictated style trends. Today, they are taking their cues from women by listening to their post-pandemic wants and needs. They are creating pieces with a comfort-first focus that provide practicality and functionality without compromising on style. As per the re[ports, chances are the new go-to office attire will consist of stretchy pants, skirts, jackets, and comfortable dresses. Elastic waistbands will make their way into everything.