Radhika Madan turns into green goddess for PETA India

Posing in a dress made of cabbage leaves, versatile actor Radhika Madan appears in People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s new vegan campaign encouraging people to “Turn Over a New Leaf” and “Try Vegan”. The eye-catching print campaign debuted on World Environment Day.

Madan decided to go vegan several years ago to get in better shape to play the role of a teenager in Angrezi Medium, and she continued eating vegan even after the cameras stopped rolling.

My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life,” says Madan. “I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there’s so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based – help the animals and yourself, too!”

Everyone who follows Madan’s lead and goes vegan reduces their carbon footprint dramatically: animal agriculture is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. University of Oxford researchers found that vegan eating can reduce emissions from food by up to 73%. Going vegan also helps combat the spread of deadly viruses: SARS, swine flu, and bird flu – and likely COVID-19, too – all stemmed from confining and killing animals for food.

And of course, eating vegan helps animals.