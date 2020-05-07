Rejuvenate yourself, boost your immunity during fasting

We are living in an unexpected world where the Ramadan fasting and a pandemic are hand in hand. I want all you women to understand that by fasting one attains self-control and it's an attempt to get closer to your Maker.I want you to realize that restraint and eating small amounts of fresh seasonal foods is important at the time of fasting and practice this in your daily eating thereafter. Unfortunately, I have observed that today, not only men but also women are over-eating all the time and more so during fasting, quite literally feasting, and when they break their fast mentally they feel they have been deprived of eating and women too end up overeating. It could be dehydration too.

I definitely advocate fasting and I urge women all around the world and in India to understand fasting's importance for wellbeing. Fasting gives your mind and body time to rest, purify and rejuvenate. I assure all women that you will reap benefits of a positive mind, good energy, better immunity but only if you eat right.

Fasting, a natural remedy, works as a highly efficient method of relieving the body that has been overloaded with junk and processed foods and consequently turned toxic.

I know for a fact that fasting assists our body to cleanse, throw out toxins, refreshing you spiritually, mentally and physically. With true fasting, all important organs are given a rest. It is an established fact that people do not die of fasting, rather they feel much better. Ideally you will realize how less your body actually requires to function optimally.

I encourage you to fast responsibly and change feasting into fasting.

Basic Ramadan Fast Day should ideally go as:

Wake up, drink a glass or two of water, you could squeeze lemon juice in it or have it plain.

Meal options:

l Roti or bread with veggies accompanied with a daal or egg

l Vegetable dalia (broken wheat)

l Oats with veggies

l Daal rice with veggies like a khichdi

l Vegetables can be a good amount of onions and tomatoes if you don't have access to any other veggies.

l Follow this with a cup of tea.

Please break the fast in the evening in this order:

l Water

l Dates / summer fruits (mango or melon)

l Optional – tea or coffee if required

l Then a gap of half an hour which could be your prayer time followed by dinner,sSalad + cooked vegetable + roti or rice or potato + daal / egg / fish

Note:

l Eat slowly.

l Please try to have a good gap between your night and morning meals (minimum 8-10 hours).

l Avoid red meat as it hampers digestion.

l Avoid fried foods like chips, wafers, samosa, potato wada, mendu wada etc.

l Avoid any white flour and white sugar rich food like biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, ice-creams, mithais.

l Stick to water and skip aerated drinks, sharbarts, fresh fruit juices, milkshakes, faloodass, ready to drink premixes.