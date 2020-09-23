Reynu Taandon's twist to traditional wedding weaves

Designer Reynu Taandon's latest couture collection 'Surkh' draws inspiration from contemporary Indian brides who like to mix modern and minimalistic designs with old world charm.



The designer held a virtual launch of wedding wear on Monday, Day 4 of the ongoing digital India Couture Week , organised by the Fashion Design Council of India.

Reynu says, "I want my brides to look elegant and maintain the old world wedding charm in a contemporary way and thus I have named my collection, 'Surkh'. Surkh is an expression of keeping your values in this contemporary world, where every bride wants to dress herself as a traditional 'dulhan'. It is a collection that draws its inspiration from the contemporary bride, a girl that re-conceives fashion with all that's modern and minimalist with a traditional twist." The collection comprises tone-on-tone lehengas, anarkalis, sarees, sharara and gharara in hand-woven chanderi fabric, heavily embellished with zari, block printing, gota patti, patch and zardozi work in floral and geometrical motifs that give it all the bling required for traditional evening celebrations. The colour palate ranged between baby pinks, fuchsia to reds. "The collection is a mix of four ever merging yet distinct colours.They have been selected keeping in mind every part of the day and how best it would suit the bride in these wedding times be it a morning, sundowner or an evening wedding," she says.