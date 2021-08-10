Sajida Khan on a mission to revitalise tribal melodies

Orchestrating the transition of vanishing folk music from tribal families to their children in search of a better livelihood, a young girl Sajida Khan – a first Indian Woman Music Technician and a national award winner, has dedicated herself to record and reproduce the tribal melodies so to protect the traditional music extinction.



During a journey of over 10 years of professional experience as Audio Engineer, Sajida managed to get audience like a diamond in the rough and secured laurels by contributing as Audio Engineer for a National Award winning movie called "Aadvi Na ThalliRoh."

"The ongoing tribal cultural event, being organized by the Tribal Cultural Research & Training institute (TCR & TI) in the city, secures a chance for me to get closer to the tribal folk singers predominantly known for their unique rhythms and melodies that may help bring a new rhythm into the world of folk music," asserted Sajida, who owns her own recording studio, 6HTZ where she records story books, incorporating sound effects adding a unique dimension to her dream vision. There are five different troupes of folk singers and storytellers taking part in the event that include Thoti, Pardhan, Lambadis, Koya and Yerukulas. While Thoti and Pradhan tribes perform Kikri – a tribal way of storytelling, the Lambadis, Koya and Yerukulas are quintessential in playing music with flutes and whistles predominantly.

These tribes usually live alongside the Godavari and Krishna River belts and are predominantly famous for connecting with their primordial cultures for several hundred years. Though some folklore remained attach to their customs and traditions despite the evolving world caste a heavy shadow over their existence, the new generation is cutting themselves apart from their ancestral culture and are in search of better livelihood.

"If the new generation of folk singers were to be stimulated about the emerging new trends in the world of folk music, they could earn a better living with financial stability knitting together with their traditional way of living. This would also help the country to conserve its rich and diversified culture for it is known all over the world," asserted Sajida Khan, a first female music technician and one among the 112 woman achievers felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for being first in their specific field of professional interest.







