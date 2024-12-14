Live
Bhumi puja performed for Adani Junior College building
Adala Nagar(Nellore district): To ensure proper infrastructure equipped with classrooms, laboratory and other related amenities for Class XI and XII students of Adani Vidya Mandir, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited CEO Jagdish Patel performed bhumi puja of the building on Friday.
J Srinivas Rao, Principal - Adani Junior College; Rajesh Ranjan, Venugopal, Ganesh Sharma, Mrityunjay Ram, Jaylal, Ramesh Babu Vela, Kaushal, Vijay Rathod and Major Venkatesh Bhaskar of Adani Krishnapatnam Port, Srinivas, Siva, Yedukondulu, Y Chinna Ramanaiah, leaders of R&R Colonies of AKPL, students and teachers of Adani Vidya Mandir participated.
The building will be constructed within the stipulated time.
Addressing parents and fishermen community leaders, CEO Jagdish Patel said, “Adani Group is committed to promote education amongst the children through its social arm Adani Foundation in the vicinity of the Adani Business Facilities across India. At Krishnapatnam site, Adani Foundation is imparting education to more than 1,000 children from play class to XII through Adani Vidya Mandir and Adani Junior College under the mentorship of Dr Priti G Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation.”