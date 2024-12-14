Did Allu Arjun fight for India at border, asks CM Revanth

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that film hero Allu Arjun acts in films, earns money and goes home. Filmmaking is a business and the actor did the same. “Did he fight for the country at India Pakistan border,” he asked, wondering why the arrest of a film actor has been made such a big issue.

In a national TV news channel interview, the CM said that it was unfortunate that no one was discussing the issue of the family members of a woman who died in a stampede at a film theatre during the premier show of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa-2’ movie in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said that he was a big fan of super star Krishna in the earlier days. Now, he said he is not a fan of any film hero, adding that he himself is a big star.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy said that the law would take its own course in the case against film star Allu Arjun. The Chief Minister in the media chit chat during his Delhi tour said that everyone was equal before the law. “Law will take its own course in Allu Arjun’s case. I will not interfere in this. The legal process will be followed. In the wake of the death of one person in the stampede, the police are taking action,” said Revanth Reddy, adding there were court orders in the issue of actor Mohan Babu.