Sara Ali Khan reveals her beauty secret

Purplle.com, India's online beauty destination, has signed Bollywood GenNext star Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. It denotes Royalty in Beauty, with products made from imported ingredients, yet affordable and accessible to every woman. With a mission to democratize beauty, Purplle and Sara have come together to empower women to look inside out beautiful.



Sara Ali Khan speaks on being the first brand ambassador and a few beauty secrets.

How do you feel on being their first brand ambassador of beauty product?

When the brand first reached out to me, I was extremely excited to join them because I think that their ethos is 'Beauty for All' and they try to beauty accessible to those who aspire for it the most. I think that is how it should be, instead of making beauty products an inaccessible luxury, they should be something that every girl in our country can aspire to use. That is something I really believe in and this kind of democratisation of beauty products is the reason I am proud to endorse it.

What made you select?

The democratisation that the brand allows, the access to the average girl, the aspiring girl, changes the notion of beauty being a luxurious idea and it allows beauty for all. So, I was extremely excited to be the face of it.

What is the campaign #GoPurplle all about?

#GoPurplle campaign is based on the same core tenet of 'Beauty for All'. It highlights Purplle.com's authentic product ranges from 6000 make up products to its 5000 natural product offerings with exotic ingredients; all under Rs. 400. The brand offers 2-days-no-questions-asked Return Policy and free delivery for anyone's first order on Purplle. Also, the brand rolls out 300 new beauty products every month.

What will we always find inside your handbag?

Totally depends, I am usually a lip-gloss or a lip-balm person, but I also love Kajal.

What's your off-duty style?

Kohl lined eyes and serum for that dewy finish followed by a simple lip balm, a cheek tint, and an eyebrow brush.

One person, you would like to shop for beauty essentials for and surprise?

My Mom loves indulging in skincare, so I'm thinking of getting her these cool jade rollers and gua shas and some fab products .

What's your beauty regime?

Most important part about my beauty regime is trying to sleep for 8 hours, waking up, washing my face and working out, that is extremely important to me.

What are your beauty secrets?

I'm a big fan of home remedies – malai and honey are my favourite scrubs, I also put fruits on my face. In case that's too much effort, buy the natural / organic products with exotic ingredients.