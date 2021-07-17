Top
Shilpa Rao shares experience of working with AR Rahman

Everyone will connect with the song as it talks about what a woman goes through the journey of becoming a mom

Singer Shilpa Rao has opened up on recording the song "Phuljhadiyon" for composer AR Rahman in the upcoming Kriti Sanon-starrer film "Mimi".

Shilpa had earlier collaborated with Rahman for the song "Ishq shava" from the 2012 film "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

"It is always an immense pleasure to collaborate with AR Rahman sir. I had first met him for a shoot and we spoke about ghazals and eventually did our first song 'Ishq shava' together. That's when AR Rahman sir said that hearing my voice transported him to Egypt! That was a huge compliment for me and the next day I got a call for recording our latest released song, 'Phuljhadiyon'."

"It was fun recoding at his studio and we recorded multiple fun takes because this is a very bright kind of a song. As a woman, you connect with the song as it talks about what a women goes through on this journey of becoming a mom. I would like to dedicate this song to all the women out there," the singer added.

"Mimi", which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, is slated to release digitally on July 30.

