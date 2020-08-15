Slow down skin ageing

As a person ages, the skin goes through reduced activity of sebaceous glands which results in dry skin. Also, thinning of epidermis and dermis causes sagging and wrinkling and slower repair of skin tissue, and age also leads to reduced blood supply to the skin, causing slow repair and metabolic activity.

Here are some tips on how one can slow down the skin's the ageing process:

Dietary changes

A healthy diet and lifestyle will go a long way in promoting collagen production. Your best bet to combat the natural decline that happens with age. A smart way for vegetarians and vegans to support collagen production is to eat fruits and vegetables plentiful in collagen boosting nutrients.

Include lots of a fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts and seeds to keep your antioxidant levels and collagen levels high. Also reduce alcohol consumption and junk foods to maintain a healthy skin.

Sun protection

Use sun protection regularly so you protect the skin from UV radiation damage. Ensure you apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before you go outdoors.

Hydration

It is extremely important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Use hydrating gel or moisturiser and organic lightweight oils like Jojoba oil to maintain the oil barrier of the skin.

Avoid both active and passive smoking to keep your skin healthy and young for long.

Incorporate organic skincare that nourish your skin with antioxidants, collagen protein and reduce skin damage.