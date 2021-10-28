Stevia an untouched nature's gift

Diwali festivities illuminate and brighten our whole country. Diwali brings with it immense joy and happiness but sometimes we get so occupied in celebrating that we become oblivious of our sugar intake. Post the festival, guilt creeps in when you see the heightened blood sugar levels, aching joints, acne and lethargy. But does that mean you can't enjoy the treats that are synonymous with Diwali? Of course not! All you need to do is replace processed white sugar with a natural alternative that won't cause you any harm. Low and behold – Stevia! First used in Japan, stevia is a natural substance that is extracted purified from plants. It is derived from the leaves of the plant called sweet Tulsi in India. Read below to know why I too choose stevia as a replacement for processed sugar.

Reduced blood sugar – It's no news that processed sugar takes up blood sugar and puts you at a risk for diabetes. But the wonderful stevia has shown to lower blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance is the pre-curser to Pcos and Diabetes. Research shows stevia reduces insulin resistance as well. Not only is it safe for diabetics but it may help control diabetes.

Reduced calories and satiety – I have noticed that sugary foods are addictive. Once you eat a little, you keep wanting to eat more and are never satisfied. This adds on a bulk of calories to your daily intake and is responsible for weight gain. Stevia has proven to be satiating without those additional calories.

Aids with UTIs – Urinary tract infections are on the rise and let me tell you, cutting out all forms of sugar including natural forms; is at core of the treatment. In this case, stevia is your best choice of sweetener.

Prevents dental caries – Aren't we all told by our dentist to avoid sweets if we don't want cavities? Well, cavities are caused by excess bacterial growth in the mouth. Processed sugar increases the bacteria further and puts you at risk for cavities. On the other hand, stevia is known to reduce the bacterial growth and prevent these dental issues.

So this Diwali, opt for stevia based sweets for good health.

Payassam (Kheer) With Stevia (Serves 8)

Ingredients

l 1 litre milk

l 1/4th cup (40 g) rinsed basmati rice

l 2 tbsp almonds, crushed

l 1 tbsp raisins

l 1 tbsp pistachio, crushed

l 3-4 cardamom seeds

l Stevia (according to taste)

Recipe:

l Over medium heat, bring milk to boil, keep stirring

l Add cardamom continue to stir.

l Reduce heat to low and add in rice.

l Cook rice till its soft. Continue stirring

l Stir in the stevia, crushed nuts, raisins and saffron.

l Remove from heat and allow Payassam to cool.

l Serve hot or cold.